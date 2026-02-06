Cardinals Target Rising Chiefs QB Coach Linked to Patrick Mahomes

The Arizona Cardinals desperately wanted quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft before the Kansas City Chiefs moved ahead of them and squandered those plans.

Now, they're looking into hiring a key voice for one of the game's greatest passers.

According to NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, the Cardinals are requesting to interview Chiefs assistant quarterbacks coach Dan Williams:

"Arizona Cardinals have requested to interview Dan Williams for their QB coach position, per source. Williams is in Year 7 with Chiefs, last 3 as assistant QB coach. A young rising coach and key figure for Patrick Mahomes with a chance for elevation," said Wolfe.

Williams has been part of five Super Bowl appearances with three wins in Kansas City. He certainly knows what success looks like, which would be very welcomed in a Cardinals building that hasn't won a playoff game since 2015.

Arizona hopes a new tide will turn under head coach Mike LaFleur, who will need to fill his quarterback coach spot after Israel Woolfork departed for the Baltimore Ravens. The Cardinals have reportedly spoken with Atlanta Falcons coach K.J. Black for their opening as well.

READ: No Drama, No Debate that Larry Fitzgerald Was Heading to Canton

The quarterback position is one of Arizona's greatest questions entering this offseason thanks to the status of Kyler Murray, who didn't exactly have his future defined in LaFleur's opening press conference.

"Touched base with Kyler two days ago when I got this [job] and had a good little message with him. Definitely touched base with him. I'll say this again, being in this division for seven years, it was never fun [to play him]. I have a lot of respect for him as a player. I know he got drafted in 2019 ... A lot of respect for him as a player and he was never a fun challenge to go against," LaFleur said.

The Cardinals do have 2025 starter Jacoby Brissett under contract through 2026, so if Arizona does ultimately part ways with Murray, they have a bridge plan already set in place.

Back to Williams, there's no replicating a player such as Mahomes. However, the hope is Williams' experiences and work with one of the more talented quarterbacks in league history can translate into good lessons for whatever Arizona has planned at the position.

That's if he's hired, but the Cardinals are at least showing serious interest in bringing him on.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News