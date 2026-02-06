Former NFL QB Could Join Cardinals Coaching Staff

The Arizona Cardinals need a handful of spots filled on their staff under new head coach Mike LaFleur, and a former NFL quarterback could be of service.

Mart Schaub is a reported possibility for the Cardinals' quarterbacks coaching job, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Schaub spent 2023 as a football analyst with the Atlanta Falcons after concluding a 16-year career that began in 2004, funny enough, with the Falcons.

Schaub ultimately started 93 games for teams such as the Falcons, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. He finished playing in 2020 and retired at the age of 39. He was a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback and led the NFL in passing yards in 2009.

Arizona recently lost quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork to the Baltimore Ravens.

Thus far, they've also shown reported interest in Kansas City Chiefs assistant QB coach Dan Williams and Falcons offensive assistant K.J. Black as well.

The Cardinals will need a reliable coach to work alongside new leader Mike LaFleur in organizing Arizona's quarterback of the future, whoever that may be. Kyler Murray could very well be on the way out while Jacoby Brissett (who is under contract through 2026) isn't a viable long-term solution.

Arizona is unlikely to use their first-round pick on a quarterback and the trade/free agent pools aren't exactly glimmering with talent, leading many to believe the Cardinals may search for a resolution next offseason.

"We got to go back in the room and talk about all these positions, quarterback, the o-line to specialists, everything. It's our job for these players to build the best roster we can at each and every position," LaFleur said at his opening press conference.

A coach such as Schaub, who has recently playing experience, could help the Cardinals' quarterback of the future thanks to his recent experience in modern NFL offenses with actual playing time within them, which might not be the case for older coaches at the position.

LaFleur's staff will obviously be key in who he brings around him as a first-time head coach, though his helping hand at the quarterback position — especially as an offensive head coach — could help make or break his tenure in Arizona.

It's football's most important position for a reason, one that indeed gets play-callers hired and fired every offseason.

Arizona, with the NFL scouting combine weeks away, will have to assemble its staff sooner rather than later if they'll get a head start on a big 2026 offseason.

