Cardinals Emerging as 'Sleeper' for 2026 NFL Draft QB

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are a team to watch for a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to ESPN.

With so much attention on the future of Kyler Murray, Arizona is expected to move on from the former top pick, and while Jacoby Brissett is under contract through 2026 - the organization still needs a face of the future.

The coming draft gives way to make that happen, though Arizona may not be in position to have their choosing.

Still, they'll be doing homework on guys in this class according to analyst Field Yates:

"The Cardinals. They might not even be a sleeper anymore; I'd be surprised if Arizona isn't in the quarterback market," said Yates.

"Kyler Murray's contract includes one more year of guaranteed money, but moving on is no longer a nonstarter. I will have my eyes on the veteran QB market this offseason, as recent success stories of second-act signal-callers (or third- and fourth-act) are a reminder that not every quarterback answer involves drafting a new one (see Darnold, Baker Mayfield , Mac Jones et al).

"That said, Arizona will surely do its quarterback homework in the draft."

That seems to be already underway, as the Cardinals have visited Oregon more than any other school according to John Vogel.

Oregon and Cincinnati 4 times each.



Arizona, Arizona State, and Missouri 3 times each. — John “Draft” Vogel (@DraftVogel) November 26, 2025

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is considered to be one of the top quarterbacks entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN, Moore, Ty Simpson and Fernando Mendoza are the only three quarterbacks with current first-round grades.

"The interesting thing about this group is that many of the highly touted passers coming into the season haven't performed as anticipated. Guys such as Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers and Cade Klubnik have slid, leading to the emergence of others," wrote Jordan Reid.

"Simpson and Moore are both first-year starters who could return to school, so there's uncertainty on whether they'll be in the 2026 class. Mendoza has one year of eligibility remaining, but all signs point to him declaring. Scouts had said Mendoza could quickly catapult his way up draft boards if he made the adjustment to Curt Cignetti's Indiana offense after transferring from Cal. He certainly has, to the tune of 2,758 passing yards, 32 touchdown passes and five interceptions."

The Cardinals currently have the eighth overall pick entering the final stretch of the season - though there's time for that to change.

Arizona, if they indeed are in love with a top prospect, will likely have to trade up.

