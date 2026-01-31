Cardinals 'Unlikely' to Make This Head Coach Hire

The Arizona Cardinals are potentially closing in on their search for their next head coach, pending results of this weekend.

The Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly set to interview Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in hopes of landing one of the cycle's top offensive minds.

However, the Cardinals are believed to be the second option for Kubiak according to recent reports.

So — where will Arizona turn next?

It won't be Vance Joseph, according to one NFL/Broncos insider.

Vance Joseph Unlikely to Land Cardinals HC Job

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to Benjamin Allbright, the Denver Broncos' defensive play-caller isn't likely to land the Cardinals' job.

"Never say never but I think that’s unlikely. Initially didn’t think any shot VJ was back in Denver, now I think it’s possible he’s back with a hefty pay raise," Allbright said when asked about Joseph's chances in Arizona.

Joseph was considered an early favorite for the Cardinals' job thanks to his prior head coaching experience and relationship with owner Michael Bidwill. Joseph, who served as Arizona's defensive coordinator under Kliff Kingsbury, previously interviewed for the open job back in 2023 before the Cardinals hired Jonathan Gannon.

He didn't get it, and ultimately landed with Denver — helping the Broncos become one of the best defensive units in the league over the last two seasons.

However, Arizona seems to be going in a different direction — which may be for the best.

Who Will Cardinals Pivot Towards?

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mike LaFleur seems to be a front-runner for the Cardinals' job if Kubiak expectedly bypasses the opportunity. The Rams' coordinator has spent previous time under names such as Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan with prior play-calling experience as well.

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who was just fired after consecutive 8-9 seasons, seems to be a finalist as well according to SI.com's Albert Breer. Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is also in the mix with multiple interviews.

For what it's worth, neither the Cardinals or Raiders can officially hire Kubiak until after the Super Bowl according to NFL rules.

With less than a month until the NFL combine and free agency quickly following, the Cardinals would benefit from making a hire sooner as opposed to later as massive offseason events are approaching.

They just might be the last team to do so if dominoes fall as expected.

