NFL Insider: Klint Kubiak Prefers Raiders Over Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders are set to meet with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak today, squeezing in one final interview in their window of opportunity to speak with the play-caller per NFL rules.

Both Arizona and Las Vegas are still without head coaches as the month of January closes. With the NFL combine and free agency quickly approaching, there's bound to be some sort of urgency after eight other NFL teams have fired and hired new head coaches.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler believes the Raiders are front-runners for Kubiak:

Klint Kubiak Reportedly Likes Raiders Over Cardinals

"Klint Kubiak, Seattle OC, is the belle of the ball right now. The Raiders want to talk to him tomorrow in Seattle — so do the Arizona Cardinals. My sense talking in league circles is that he would prefer the Raiders job over the Cardinals if he does go that route. It is not a slam dunk he leaves Seattle," Fowler said.

"He's been with multiple teams over the years, just moved his family to the Northwest so it would take the right kind of situation for him to leave. But it is believed that the target for Las Vegas and the No. 1 overall pick with Fernando Mendoza would be Kubiak.

"But teams have their backup plans. Mike LaFleur, the Rams' OC, could be the backup plan in Arizona."

LaFleur, who interviewed twice in-person with Arizona this past week, was certainly viewed as the frontrunner for the job after Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile pulled out of the race.

The Cardinals might just trying to be their due diligence with Kubiak, though many fear figures such as general manager Monti Ossenfort and owner Michael Bidwill are running down an empty path with their pursuit of Kubiak.

In doing so, there's a fear the Cardinals would scare LaFleur away from a head coaching job while also missing out on Kubiak, being forced to settle for the next tier of candidates which includes Raheem Morris, Anthony Weaver and possibly Vance Joseph.

This is shaping up to be the second Cardinals coaching cycle that lasted until February, as Arizona didn't hire Jonathan Gannon until Feb. 14 of 2023.

Kubiak can't officially agree to terms or sign with a team until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, per league rules. And right now, it looks like the Cardinals are on the outside looking in.

