What Insiders Are Saying on Cardinals Head Coach Search

The Arizona Cardinals' coaching search continues with a wide range of possibilities remaining as the month of January comes to a close.

The Cardinals move into the weekend hoping to land Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak after competing alongside the Las Vegas Raiders for his services.

However, many believe the Cardinals take a backseat to Vegas in Kubiak's pecking order.

The Cardinals previously met with Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFluer this week over a two-day span, leading many to believe he's a top option if Kubiak isn't in the mix for Arizona.

SI.com's Albert Breer dove into Arizona's coaching search, a process he deemed interesting:

What Albert Breer Said on Cardinals' 'Interesting' Coaching Search

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort speak to the press from the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe after the decision to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Arizona is an interesting situation here, because you've got Kubiak here, and then if the Raiders get Kubiak you're the last team out there, so you're not in a race with anybody to finalize the hire," said Breer.

"So the guys they've had in for second interviews: Mike LaFleur, the Rams' offensive coordinator. Anthony Weaver, the ex-Dolphins defensive coordinator, who's got a lot of presence to him. And then Anthony Campanile, the Jaguars' defensive coordinator, and Raheem Morris didn't have a second interview, but he sort of got a first-round bye into the second round of interviews because his first interview was actually in person. Ron Rivera's name is out there. He sat down with the Cardinals for seven hours.

"So you've got a wide range of names there. I think the Cardinals are sort of in that spot where they've had the last few days to discuss all of those guys and where those guys set up, and how those guys compare against one or another. And I do think at the very least that can give them a chance to set a pecking order if the Klint thing, for one reason or another, doesn't work out this weekend.

"The Cardinals certainly have a list of names here that they can go to. LaFleur, Morris, I think both make a lot of sense if it doesn't wind up being Kubiak."

While Arizona wouldn't have any competitors left if Kubiak goes to Vegas, there should be urgency in landing their next head coach. We're less than a month away from the NFL combine with free agency happening just weeks after that.

Case in point, alignment, especially this offseason, is as vital as ever if the Cardinals want to turn things around sooner as opposed to later.

Whoever Arizona chooses will have some pretty good cap space to work with. You can read more about that here.

