Cardinals Urged to Add WR Before NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL's trade deadline is less than a week away, and the Arizona Cardinals have often found themselves on rumor mill lists and buzz pieces alike.
Sitting with a 2-5 record, nobody knows if the Cardinals will opt to buy, sell or stand pat at the deadline.
ESPN's Seth Walder believes if they do ramp up their aggression for a second-half push, the Cardinals should target a player they've already seen this season.
Cardinals Urged to Make Trade for Colts WR
Indianapolis Colts WR A.D. Mitchell was circled as a potential target for the Cardinals with the following explanation from ESPN's Seth Walder:
"Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell. He has either been inactive or played less than 10% of Indianapolis' snaps since he dropped a ball at the goal line against the Rams in Week 4 . But Mitchell is a player I have confidence in. He recorded an 82 open score as a rookie last season, tied for eighth best among the likes of Tyreek Hill and Zay Flowers, per ESPN receiver scores. That's a hard trait to find and means he still has plenty of unrealized potential. He could be helpful to Arizona now but also brings the potential to increase his role in future seasons. Mitchell is under contract until 2027."
Would this be a deal that makes sense?
Why Cardinals Might Pass on This Deal
The Cardinals already don't utilize their receivers enough in the passing game under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who has historically opted to try and establish the run while funneling majority of targets to TE Trey McBride and WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
That's left names such as Michael Wilson, Zay Jones and Greg Dortch on the outside looking in when it comes to making an impact.
The argument in the desert through the entire offseason was the lack of upgrades made to the offense - but if Arizona can't figure out how to maximize their current crop of weapons, how will Mitchell's presence be any different?
In fairness, Mitchell's speed is something the current crop of receivers in the Cardinals' room doesn't have, so perhaps his presence would add another dimension for defenses to game-plan for.
The cap space and draft capital exists for Arizona GM Monti Ossenfort to practically make any move he desires.
Will they make a move? It feels unlikely, though the organization has a few days to figure things out before the Tuesday, Nov. 4 deadline approaches.