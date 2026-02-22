This Cardinals QB Option Would Simply be a Disaster

The Arizona Cardinals' offseason largely hangs in the balance of how their quarterback room shapes up.

It feels inevitable Kyler Murray will be off the roster ahead of the 2026 season while Jacoby Brissett is shaping up to be the team's starter on opening day.

However, exactly how the Cardinals posture themselves at quarterback will largely depend on who is available and if figures such as general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Mike LaFleur are aiming for either a short or long-term placeholder.

There's been several options thrown around ranging from Derek Carr to Aaron Rodgers, though a recently suggested passer should simply be avoided at all costs.

Cardinals Named Landing Spot for Tua Tagovailoa

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' John Breech highlighted Arizona as one of four potential landing spots for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

His full explanation:

"Kyler Murray has almost certainly played his last down in Arizona, which means the Cardinals will likely be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. Jacoby Brissett, who started 12 games last season, is under contract for 2026, so the Cards do have a safety net, but it would make a lot more sense tor them to bring someone in.

"New Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur just spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator with the Rams, where he got to work with one of the NFL's top pocket passers in Matthew Stafford. That's not Murray's playing style, but it definitely is what Tua prefers, which why he might be able to fit in with Arizona's new offense.

"The Cardinals have some solid weapons, including Trey McBride, who's one of the best tight ends in the NFL. They have also have an impressive receiving duo in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. Tua was at his best in Miami when Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were both on the field, so the Cardinals know what kind of production he's capable of when he has some weapons around him."

Why Cardinals Should Avoid Tua Tagovailoa

Feb 3, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur speaks to the media at the introductory press conference at the Cardinals training facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals need to either choose one of two avenues with Brissett as their starter, who is only under contract through next season: completely reset their quarterback position or get a proven passer who can help win immediately.

Tagovailoa is neither.

In an offense with Mike McDaniel running the show, Tagovailoa had weapons galore and failed to generate sustaining/promising play through either of the last two seasons.

The Cardinals don't need to indulge themselves in a project, especially with owner Michael Bidwill seemingly adamant on a quick turnaround under LaFleur.

Has the league seen recent reclomation projects at the position? Sure, but Tagovailoa is a massive lottery ticket that shouldn't be bought in the desert.