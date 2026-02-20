Cardinals Coach: We're Exploring All QB Options This Offseason

The Arizona Cardinals carry one of the league's more unknown scenarios ahead of this offseason with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray very much appears to be on the way out, though exactly how, where he ends up and who Arizona snags to fill his presence are all variables people around the league are anticipating.

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur has been neutral on record, numerous times, on Murray. He previously said he's reached out to Murray after accepting the job while recently this week telling reporters there was no timetable for a decision on the seven-year veteran quarterback.

Appearing on local radio, LaFleur again took the same approach when asked about the quarterback position, saying the Cardinals are looking at all spots — not just the one under center.

What Mike LaFleur Said on Cardinals, Kyler Murray Situation

"Obviously it is the most important position in all of sports, right? Let's be real right there. There's no harder position to play in this league than the quarterback. But like every position, especially being in the first year, Monti [Ossenfort[ and the crew, we're talking about everybody," said LaFleur said on Arizona Sports' Bickley and Marotta.

"We're talking about this entire roster. All 90. When I say all 90, I mean all 90. Who's good enough to make the 53? Who's good enough to be a reliable backup? Who's good enough to be a starter? Who do we got to bring in from a free agency perspective? What's the projection on what some of these guys are going to get paid? What is their health history?

"And then you got the draft and all the things that happen within the draft. I'll be taking off to the combine with Monti [Ossenfort] on Monday. Our whole staff will be there. It'll be great to start to get to know those guys but like I just said, every single position's important and we'll be talking about all of them."

The Cardinals, though they won't spill in public, are quietly making their quarterback plans crystal clear.

Arizona's silence on Murray has been loud in terms of the direction they're moving.

That direction could come in the draft, where NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah says Alabama Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson would make for a great fit in LaFleur's scheme.

"We'll see where he ends up going — if he ends up going in the first round then that would take that off the table. But pick 34, it's about right where I have him. So if he were there at that point in time, I think that would be a really solid pick," said Jeremiah. You can read more about that here.