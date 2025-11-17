Cardinals Whiff on Free Agent DT
The Arizona Cardinals were reportedly interested in bringing in free agent defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, though that's no longer a reality.
Saunders has signed with the New York Jets just one week after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cardinals, per Jordan Schultz, had interest in Saunders alongside the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and Jets before he landed in New York.
Saunders, 29, landed in Jacksonville this August after being moved from the New Orleans Saints - though he had a falling out with the Jaguars, and after being made a healthy scratch a few times, he was released.
Saunders was a two-time Super Bowl champion previously with the Kansas City Chiefs after entering the league as a third-round pick in 2019. He's played in 70 NFL games.
Cardinals Continue to Struggle
Arizona, now 3-7 after their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, have struggled as a whole in the trenches - though the recent emergence of Walter Nolen III alongside Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell has been pleasant to see.
Names such as Darius Robinson, Dalvin Tomlinson and Dante Stills have been quiet this season while Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols continue to struggle with injuries.
The Cardinals have allowed 40-point performances in back to back weeks now.
“Well, we're losing the ball. We're giving short fields up. We get people behind the sticks and we don't win third down," said head coach Jonathan Gannon after the loss on Sunday.
"We get in the red zone (and) we don't make them kick field goals. That's a recipe to give up a lot of points. I am a defensive head coach, it's not acceptable. You can't win when you give up that many points. It really doesn't matter how you get there, you have to stand up, play better and keep points off the board.”
Arizona's now lost their last seven-of-eight games with just 19 team sacks on defense. While individual players are having successful seasons, the Cardinals' unit as a whole simply is falling well under par.
"I just told them we're on the mat, but when the alarm goes off tomorrow, you better wake up, come to work and get off the mat because that's what it is," Gannon continued after the game.
"Obviously disappointing. We'll work tomorrow and we will see why. We have to clean some things up. Until we do that, we're not going to win. Today, truthfully – give credit to San Francisco, (but) I think we beat ourselves. Anytime we had chances to get back in the game, whether it be the start of the game, in the first half or second half, we're beating ourselves right now.
"That falls on me and we have to do a better job collectively. We will get up, we will have a good attitude and we will have (a) focus and urgency towards Jacksonville.”