Cardinals’ Win Over Cowboys Comes With Cost in 2026 NFL Draft Race
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football has come with a temporary cost.
With the win, the Cardinals stopped a five game losing streak and emerged to 3-5 on the year while also sliding out of the top ten of 2026's draft order.
Arizona now sits with the No. 12 overall pick with the second half of the season still to play.
Current 2026 NFL Draft Order
- New Orleans Saints
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Jets
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Giants
- Cleveland Browns
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Washington Commanders
- Baltimore Ravens
- Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta)
- Arizona Cardinals
According to ESPN's FPI, the Cardinals now have a 40.2% chance to earn a top ten pick before all is said and done.
That's dropped over 20% from their bye week. Arizona currently owns all original picks in the 2026 draft, though knowing general manager Monti Ossenfort, that's unlikely to remain true.
The Cardinals, according to Tankathon, have the NFL's toughest remaining strength of schedule. We'll see if recent changes made at the quarterback will change any fate.
Cardinals Hope to Make Late Playoff Push
Now out of the top ten, the Cardinals are looking to do the impossible and make a late run to the postseason.
The New York Times' playoff predictor has the Cardinals' playoff chances sitting at 4%.
If they somehow defeat the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in back to back weeks, those odds shoot up to 17%.
Running through various scenarios on the predictor, the Cardinals can lose really about three games before those hopes are practically vanished.
"Yes, it feels good to win. I'm proud of those guys (and) I'm proud of everyone in that building, but the fact of the matter is (that) we're still in the hole and going to play probably the best team in the NFL right now," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said ahead of their battle against the Seahawks.
"You just have to reset every day, every week and put your best foot forward. I'm convicted that how we operate in this building we can win more games. You just have to stick to it and keep doing it at a high level as best as you can do it.”
It was reported Gannon and Ossenfort would likely stick around next season to pick a new quarterback, assuming this is the end of Kyler Murray - you can read more here.