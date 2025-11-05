With Kyler Murray's Future in Question, Cardinals Expected to Bring Back Coach, GM
ARIZONA -- The future of the Arizona Cardinals has been a topic that's been heavily debated since prior to the start of the 2025 season, though an eight-game sample size and mystery around the future of the quarterback position has only added fuel to the flames.
Kyler Murray's effective benching earlier this week for Jacoby Brissett has sparked dialogue on what his exit may look like from Arizona after seven years of service, though figures such as head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort aren't exactly on clean slates, either.
With the second half of the regular season yet to be played, we won't get any official answers on what's to come until later - though according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the expectation is the Gannon/Ossenfort duo will get an opportunity to not only stick around for a fourth season - they'll also get to pick their own quarterback.
What's Next for Gannon, Ossenfort and Cardinals
"The Cardinals are in last place in the ridiculously competitive NFC West in Year 3 of Gannon's tenure. But the growing sense around the league is that, even if they miss the playoffs and get to the end of the season without Murray proving he can be their QB of the future, the Cardinals are likely to give Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort a chance to stick around and pick their own QB (Murray was in place and signed long-term when they got there.)" said Fowler.
"That would mean moving on from Murray and his contract, which is a little bit tricky."
Gannon and Ossenfort inherited Murray's massive five-year, $230.5 million extension upon arrival - though the two have been extremely vocal in their support of the former No. 1 overall pick even up until this moment.
Some would argue to a fault - and with Brissett now taking the wheel in the desert - the Cardinals feel very likely to move on from Murray.
But how will they do so?
Evaluating Kyler Murray's Future in Arizona
It surely feels like time is ticking for Murray's tenure to end with the Cardinals. His play in 2025 can be debated and rightfully so - though there's simply no arguing the offense has looked better with Brissett under center.
Many have brought up financials as a reason for the Heisman winner to stick around, and while Fowler did concede money is a factor - the Cardinals will still do what's ultimately best for them.
"There was no way Murray -- injured and not playing especially well before the injury -- was going to be traded before Tuesday's deadline. Not with $36.8 million in fully guaranteed salary on the books for 2026 and another $19.5 million in 2027 salary that guarantees next March," said Fowler.
"But if at the end of the season the Cardinals still feel they've been better with Brissett than with Murray , they'll surely consider a change. That would mean either absorbing some of the $36.8 million for 2026 or releasing Murray and taking on $54.7 million in dead money.
"That's a lot less than the $80 million the Broncos took on when they cut Russell Wilson in 2024, and the Broncos have a 17-10 record since then, made the playoffs last season and look to be headed that way again. So the dead money, again, isn't likely to be an obstacle.
"The bigger question is whether some team -- the Jets or Dolphins? -- would trade for Murray, who's still only 28 years old and has obviously shown flashes of being a good starting NFL quarterback, even if he hasn't shown the consistency."
According to sites such as OverTheCap and Spotrac, Murray can be traded pre-June 1 in the 2026 league year with $35.3 million in cap savings.
It never felt as if Murray would be dealt at this year's trade deadline, though all bets are off as soon as Arizona's regular season campaign ends.
Should Gannon/Ossenfort Stick Around?
It's tough to hold some of Arizona's shortcomings this season against the Cardinals - especially towards Gannon and Ossenfort.
To the coach, the locker room obviously is bought into what he's saying. Gannon has established a new sense of culture for Arizona and to be fair - the Cardinals are just a handful of player mishaps away from having a winning record.
To Ossenfort, he's been scrutinized plenty for his work - though the Cardinals had to hit the reset button in a massive way when they first got here in 2023, which makes roster construction tough not even three full years into a rebuild.
While the organization has surely had its misses in free agency and the draft, the Cardinals still have hit picks on all three days while acing some free agent signings in the process.
It's been a mixed bag of results thus far - though that can be said on and off the field.
What Will QB Plan Look Like for Cardinals?
In the event Murray leaves Arizona, the Cardinals will still have Brissett under contract through next season.
While he would likely be the starter, the Cardinals would be wise to begin development on their starter of the future.
Exactly how that will look remains to be seen, though the most likely outcome is a quarterback early in the 2026 NFL Draft, where Arizona currently has the 12th overall pick but could easily slide back into the top ten with the league's toughest strength of schedule remaining.
Brissett as the starter in 2026 while having a young passer to develop behind him as backup seems like the current path at this point in time.