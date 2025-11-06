Jacoby Brissett Embraces Chance to Lead Cardinals After Kyler Murray Injury
ARIZONA -- The jury is still out on whether Kyler Murray has played his final snaps with the Arizona Cardinals, though for Jacoby Brissett, the keys to the offense now officially reside in his hands.
Brissett filled in for the injured Murray after the former No. 1 overall pick sprained his foot and has been out for three games before just being placed on injured reserve, ensuring he'll miss the next four matchups at minimum.
Brissett's injection to the starting lineup on a permanent basis would have been likely, as Arizona's offensive numbers with the backup compared to Murray simply have been better.
With the road ahead now clear for Brissett to be the undisputed No. 1 guy, he says it's business as usual.
“It doesn’t really change much for me. The cliché answer is you prepare every week like you’re starting, but it’s honestly true," Brissett told reporters today. "It won’t change much about my preparation and how I go about my business.”
Brissett's familiarity in Drew Petzing's system dating back to their time together in Cleveland has undoubtedly helped the transition to the desert. Brissett inked a two-year deal to be Murray's emergency replacement - but he's far exceeded that role.
“To be honest with you, a lot of them have been similar. I think I probably played in, from a holistic standpoint, probably three different offenses," Brissett said on his experience.
"This was the same one as one I was in Cleveland, but it's very similar to the one I was with in Indy. It was very similar to the one that I was in somewhere else but obviously being with (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing) I think that just helps the communication part of it.
"Understanding the game plan a little bit more going into the week rather than before the week this the first time I'm hearing this style of attack of what we're trying to do. Whereas I know kind of where he's coming from based on (my) previous time in Cleveland and being able to have that open streamline of communication with him and ‘Iz’ (QB Coach Israel Woolfork) and can kind of fast track me a little bit better.”
Brissett, thus far, has thrown for 860 yards, six touchdowns and one interception through his three starts. Arizona's offense, in total, is averaging over 350 yards and nearly 26 points per game with him under center.
“I think I have a greater appreciation of being in this situation. Having the opportunity to go out and play and do the thing that I love to do. It's not promised. I know that. (I’ve) been in this league for a while. I know these opportunities are precious because they don't last long. Just taking it day by day.”
Brissett will turn 33 later in December. While he's not a long-term solution for the Cardinals, he's forged himself into a crucial piece to the puzzle in the present moment with an opportunity to carry that into 2026.