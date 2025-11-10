Cardinals WR Done For Season With Brutal Achilles Injury
The Arizona Cardinals' injury woes continue in 2025.
Zay Jones will head to injured reserve, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon. His season is over.
He finishes 2025 with 12 receptions for 183 yards in eight games played.
Jones, suffered an Achilles injury in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that was, unfortunately, apparent from the moment it happened.
Jones now joins the likes of Justin Jones, Hayden Conner, Christian Jones, Joey Blount, L.J. Collier, Trey Benson, Blake Gillikin, Kyler Murray, J.J. Russell, Valentin Senn, Starling Thomas, Tip Reiman, James Conner and Travis Vokolek as Cardinals currently on injured reserve.
Players such as Walter Nolen, Garrett Williams, Bilal Nichols and Will Hernandez were previously on injured reserve or physically unable to perform this season as well.
BJ Ojulari is still working his way back from the list.
More on Zay Jones
Jones initially landed in Arizona in 2024 before re-signing with the Cardinals on another one-year contract this past offseason.
Jones' versatility to play across the wide receiver depth chart was highly coveted by Gannon.
“He does his job. He's in the right spot. He can play three spots. He's fast and he's explosive," Gannon previously said of Jones.
"(He’s a) really good, contested catch guy, so I'm looking forward to seeing him impact us.”
Jones usurped Greg Dortch for the starting slot receiver role in training camp and played 50% of offensive snaps for the Cardinals before his injury.
Who Replaces Zay Jones?
Arizona's tilted their offensive philosophy to a more pass-friendly approach in recent games, which initially boded well for Jones' opportunities.
The Cardinals' production, at least on the top end, won't change much with Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride and Michael Wilson still in place, though players such as Dortch, Simi Fehoko and Xavier Weaver could see more opportunities as a result.
Arizona also has Andre Baccellia, Tejhaun Palmer and Jalen Brooks as receivers on the practice squad.
How Can Cardinals Move Forward?
Sitting at 3-6 on the season, the Cardinals desperately need to start winning games before they're eliminated from postseason contention.
"Obviously not our brand of ball today. Got beat pretty damn good, and that falls on me. So (we) just got behind early versus a good team. It's tough to dig yourself out, so not a lot of good from out of that game," Gannon said after the loss in Seattle.
"I was proud of them that they battled there. They've been in games like that where they just want to get home, and that was not the case, so that was good to see. That's the fabric of our team, but they know we didn't play our brand of ball to give ourselves a shot today to win a game. So we'll go back tomorrow and get to work."
Up next is another NFC West tilt in the desert with the San Francisco 49ers coming to town in Week 11.