Cardinals WR Michael Wilson Hits Major Milestone vs Rams

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson needed 93 yards in Week 18's road test against the Los Angeles Rams to officially cross the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

He did so with a back-shoulder catch for 20 yards to put Arizona in first-and-goal range in the third quarter.

Wilson previously scored a 43-yard touchdown in the third quarter, bringing Arizona's deficit to 16-13. Today marks his fifth straight game with a touchdown.

Wilson, putting a bow on his third season, has been a pleasant surprise for the Cardinals in a 2025 season that's been forgettable for plenty of reasons.

Yet after the Stanford product had struggled out of the gates (three receptions in the first three games combined), Wilson's playmaking has been on display for the Cardinals.

This certainly helps his chances of earning a second contract in Arizona, as he's eligible to do so this offseason.

"I think it would be a heck of an achievement to get (1,000), not only for myself, but for my family, and especially just how I started," Wilson told reporters previously this week. "To get this close, I'd be lying if I said that wasn't a goal that I wanted to accomplish."

It's all the more impressive Wilson's been able to do so with premier tight end Trey McBride and WR1 Marvin Harrison Jr. -- though a reason for Wilson's breakout has been Harrison's absence due to injuries.

It's safe to say Cardinals starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett is a fan of Wilson.

“He's the best. He's who you want on your team. You want to line up with a guy like that every day through the hard times," Brissett said of the third-round pick.

"You can count on somebody like that to get you to come to work tomorrow. He does everything right. (I) can't say enough good things about him. Every time the opportunity arises (or) the situation arises, he's right there.”

Wilson eclipsed the mark with just three games of 100+ yards entering Week 18.

He knows all about success against the Rams, too, as he hauled in 11 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns against Los Angeles earlier this season.

