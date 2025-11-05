Arizona Cardinals Lose Kyler Murray to Injured Reserve
ARIZONA -- Kyler Murray is heading to injured reserve, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
“He needs to get healthy," said Gannon on Wednesday.
The Cardinals recently named Jacoby Brissett as the team's starting quarterback while Murray has been sidelined with a mid-foot sprain that previously kept him out for the last three games.
Murray now will miss at least the next four games at minimum. He's first eligible to return in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams.
More on Kyler Murray's Foot Injury
Murray first suffered the injury against the Tennessee Titans, where he finished the game but has been out since despite practicing the last few weeks.
Murray was initially marked questionable ahead of the team's Monday Night Football win vs. Dallas before he was ruled out ahead of game time.
When speaking with reporters yesterday, Gannon wasn't sure injured reserve was a possibility.
Now, it's reality.
Ahead of this morning, when Gannon said the decision was made, ESPN's Adam Schefter says the Cardinals consulted with multiple doctors:
"Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have consulted with multiple doctors on his foot injury and have been told the timetables for recovery have been anywhere from 4-8 weeks, with an increased chance of setback until it’s properly healed. Murray now has more time to heal," Schefter reported yesterday.
Fellow NFL insider Tom Pelissero added, "Surgery is not under consideration for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, per source. But Murray risks a setback if he plays before his foot injury is fully healed, which can take 4 to 8 weeks. He’s still not moving normally and Arizona is sticking with Jacoby Brissett for now."
Cardinals Like Jacoby Brissett as Starter
Brissett has the Cardinals' offense currently humming, as they've reached 27 points in back to back weeks under his guidance while two of their top three offensive performances in terms of total yards have come under Brissett - despite him only playing three games.
“I think all 11 are doing a good job. We're doing the things that are needed to move the ball, stay on the field and score points. That's been good to see because we've put up some numbers here now that you would say that you should have a chance to win the game when you put up the points we've been putting up," Gannon said of the uptick in numbers.
"With saying that, this week's going to be a new challenge. In my opinion, the tape that I've watched so far, this is the best defense that we've played. It'll be a big-time challenge, especially at their place.”
Brissett was named the starter yesterday - and now he'll permanently be in that seat for the foreseeable future while Murray can take his time recovering.