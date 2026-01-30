Bills Reportedly Hiring Cardinals Coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals are set to lose special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers to the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini.

"The Bills are hiring Cardinals special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers for the same role on Joe Brady’s staff, per source," she wrote on X.

Rodgers is the second coordinator to depart Arizona in the fallout of head coach Jonathan Gannon's dismissal, as offensive play-caller Drew Petzing joined the Detroit Lions — which ironically is in the same division as Gannon's Packers after he joined Green Bay as their defensive coordinator.

It's not just coordinators departing the desert, either. Numerous assistants have left as of publish with potentially more on the way:

Cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith has accepted a job as the Dallas Cowboys' cornerbacks coach

Safeties coach Patrick Toney went to the college ranks as Ole Miss' defensive coordinator

Defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III is now at Michigan State in the same role

The Bills are also reportedly requesting to speak with Cardinals passing game coordinator Connor Senger to potentially become their quarterbacks coach.

There's sure to be more turnover on the Cardinals staff, especially when a new head coach is eventually announced.

Rodgers typically had the Cardinals playing at a high level on special teams through his tenure in Arizona, though 2025 was perhaps his worst season at the helm. The Cardinals consistently had problems in nearly every facet besides blocking field goals from start to finish, which never really got rectified.

The numerous miscues simply added up over the course of time. Even if Gannon stayed in Arizona, Rodgers was highly anticipated to be sent packing.

Now, Rodgers looks for a fresh start in Buffalo after landing with Arizona initially back in 2018 and surviving multiple coaching staff changes in the desert.

The Bills just recently hired Joe Brady as their head coach after he was formerly their offensive coordinator. Brady did interview for the job in Arizona though he didn't make it past the first round of interviews, per reports.

As for the Cardinals, they're set to speak with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak this weekend, alongside the Las Vegas Raiders. If they do miss out on Kubiak, names such as Mike LaFleur, Anthony Weaver and Raheem Morris are other reported finalists to replace Gannon.

Whoever does take the job will be tasked with reforming the special teams phase of the game with Rodgers now out of town.

