Insider Suggests Cardinals Are Indeed Option for Klint Kubiak

One major option for Klint Kubiak seems to be off the table, which bodes well for the Arizona Cardinals' pursuit of the potential head coach.

Kubiak, currently the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, is a top option for the NFL's last two remaining head coaching jobs in Arizona and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Many believed the Cardinals were a third option, as Kubiak would prefer to either take the job in Vegas or remain in Seattle.

However, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said Kubiak will indeed be taking a head coaching gig — eliminating the option of Kubiak returning back to Seattle after the Super Bowl is complete.

"He's going to get the Raiders job or he's going to get the Cardinals job," Schefter said.

"He's definitely getting one of those jobs."

"Klint Kubiak is getting the Raiders or the Cardinals job..



Some thought Kubiak would attempt to use multiple head coaching interviews for leverage as a raise with the Seahawks, which is somewhat common for coordinators to do. Kubiak was previously rumored to be disinterested in remaining job openings.

Regardless if Kubiak chooses to Las Vegas or Arizona, he can't officially be hired until after the Super Bowl per NFL rules. This weekend is his last chance to meet with teams.

What Will Cardinals Do if Klint Kubiak Says No?

It still feels as if Kubiak is leaning more towards the Raiders, which puts the Cardinals in quite the position if/when they don't land him.

Other reported finalists for the job are all of Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris.

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was also a hot name at the beginning of Arizona's search, which has now stretched into its fourth week while eight other NFL teams have filled their own vacancies.

The lead candidate would be LaFleur, who spent two days in-person with Cardinals brass earlier this week. After Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile dropped out of the race, LaFleur was seen as a heavy favorite to earn the job.

However, LaFleur left without a deal in place with Arizona, as the Cardinals insisted they interview Kubiak this weekend.

They're set to speak with the Seahawks' offensive coordinator on Saturday. Will it be worth their time?

Arizona's certainly willing to gamble and find out.

