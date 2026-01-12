Mock Drafts Keep Linking the Cardinals to the Same Ohio State Defender

ARIZONA — It's officially mock draft season, and with the Arizona Cardinals owning the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the organization will have plenty of options on where to go after a dissapointing season.

The Cardinals still have some massive dominoes to knock down — most notably who they'll hire as head coach and what they'll do with Kyler Murray — though their third overall pick will hold significant weight in helping transform the franchise.

A recent roundup of mock drafts across the league landscape continually have one Ohio State defender linked to the desert:

Pro Football Focus: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Max Chadwick: "The Cardinals also need a quarterback, but there isn’t one worth taking here with the third overall pick. Instead, Arizona selects one of the top defenders available in Reese. He’s an impressive downhill defender, as his eight sacks this year are tied for fourth among all linebackers in America, and he has an 86.5 PFF run-defense grade to boot. Reese can play either off-ball linebacker or on the ball as an edge defender for the Cardinals."

ESPN: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Jordan Reid: "With Kyler Murray possibly leaving this offseason, the Cardinals have a major question mark at quarterback. But with Mendoza and Moore coming off the board, Arizona would pivot to the offensive line. Mauigoa is one of the cleanest evaluations of this draft class as a rock-solid, consistent lineman who stands 6-foot-6, 315 pounds. He's the model of consistency and would fit as a plug-and-play option on an offensive line that has major right tackle questions.

"Arizona's current right tackle, Kelvin Beachum, is 36 and set to be a free agent. The Cardinals' offensive tackles finished last in run block win rate (69.9%), and Arizona gave up the third-most sacks in the league (59)."

Yahoo!: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Charles McDonald: "Depending on what the Jets (and Dante Moore) do, this could be a quarterback pick, but if not, the Cardinals should run to turn this card in and take the best defensive player in the draft in Reese. He is an explosive, violent defender with tremendous upside as a long-term front seven player for the Cardinals. He won’t alleviate every problem this team has, but it’s a great start."

Fox Sports: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Rob Rang: "Losers of nine consecutive games to end the season and seemingly ready to move on from Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are a dark horse candidate for a splashy trade up for a quarterback, but I can’t ignore the more immediate impact that a stellar running back like Love could provide.

"Whoever is calling the shots in Glendale next season would have a better chance at success with a runaway locomotive like Love, whose size, soft hands and breakaway speed profile similarly to Bijan Robinson."

The Draft Network: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Justin Melo: "The Arizona Cardinals would love to replace Kyler Murray with a quarterback here, but there's not one worth taking. GM Monti Ossenfort is in the process of hiring a new head coach. The early focus has centered on defensive-minded candidates. Arvell Reese possesses the most upside of any pass rusher in this class. He's a projection, but Reese gives scouts some Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter vibes."

Closing Thoughts on Arvell Reese

Reese is an interesting prospect for the Cardinals to monitor, as he holds potential to be a game-changing defender that can align in multiple spots.

Fans might get shivers reading that thanks to previous players taken such as Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, though that shouldn't stop Arizona taking the best player available on the board if that's who is up next.

The Cardinals' defense is talented (when healthy) though Reese's potential to hold down the front seven with Mack Wilson next to him would be a fun addition.

He can do a bit of everything, and at this point, the Cardinals simply need to continue adding talented players to their roster.