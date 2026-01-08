Insider: Don’t Count Kyler Murray Out of Cardinals’ Future Just Yet

ARIZONA — The overall direction of the Arizona Cardinals remains up in the air moving into 2026, but a door once thought to be completely closed could be open.

While the Cardinals are still looking for Jonathan Gannon's replacement, the next domino of the offseason comes with Kyler Murray.

Murray just completed his seventh season in Arizona and was previously highly expected to be out of the desert — though ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler suggests the Cardinals could keep the former No. 1 pick:

Door Remains Open for Kyler Murray's Return to Cardinals

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"It doesn't seem totally off the table for the Cardinals' next head coach to inherit Kyler Murray as starting quarterback. As some around the league have pointed out, owner Michael Bidwill probably won't be eager to pay both Murray and fired head coach Jonathan Gannon to work elsewhere," said Fowler.

"Murray has $36.8 million in guarantees in 2026, which will be hard to offset via trade or release. But Gannon should get a prominent defensive coordinator job somewhere, which would offset a chunk of his buyout. While it's uncertain whether Bidwill made a Gannon-or- Murray calculation, firing Gannon was the more palatable move financially.

"The Cardinals' coaching staff was cautiously optimistic about Gannon surviving despite the team's ugly 1-14 finish. But as one industry source noted, 'The product was so bad. They are so far behind the rest of the NFC West.'"

What Would Need to Happen For Kyler's Return

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It really feels like Murray's future hangs in the balance of whoever the Cardinals bring on as their next head coach.

If the new leader wants to retain Murray, the Cardinals aren't forced to make any massive changes barring a trade demand from the quarterback himself.

On the flip side, it's tough to think Murray would still be on the roster if Arizona's next coach doesn't believe he's the man of the future.

Though it doesn't seem to be completely out of the question for Murray's return when looking at different quarterback options across the league in both the trade market and free agent class.

An important date for Murray's future will come on March 15, where the Cardinals will be on the hook for his 2027 base salary of $19.5 million that becomes fully guaranteed on that date.

Arizona will need to make a decision on Murray's future soon, though it does appear to be undecided at this time.

