Ty Simpson Raves About Arizona Cardinals Meeting at NFL Combine

The Arizona Cardinals move into the depths of NFL combine week speaking with numerous prospects in Indianapolis, though the biggest name may have just been unveiled.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson, projected as a late first/early second-round pick, says he met with the Cardinals.

Not only did he meet with Arizona – he raved about them.

“Yeah, I met with the Cardinals, it was my first interview, and just super great organization," Simpson said at the podium.

"Mr. Monti is a great guy, Coach LaFleur is a super ball guy, Coach Hackett. All those guys, they love football, they're a quarterback-driven organization, because they're very familiar with the quarterback position. And I would love to be a Cardinal. I think that they're a great organization.”

The Cardinals, owning the third overall pick, are unfortunately on the outside looking in of the Fernando Mendoza sweepstakes as the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to take him with the first overall pick in a few months.

For what it's worth, the New York Jets (picking second overall) also need a quarterback and again pick ahead of Arizona to start the second round at No. 33 (the Cardinals have pick 34).

Earlier in the offseason ESPN reported the Cardinals "internally" liked Simpson as a quarterback prospect coming out of Alabama, where his athleticism, footwork and pre-snap ability shined.

However, there's massive questions around his lack of starting experience. Simpson only played one season (15 games) for the Crimson Tide while he was also inconsistent down the stretch of Alabama's year.

NFL draft insider Daniel Jeremiah says Simpson fits the best out of the assumed available quarterbacks for a Mike LaFleur system.

"Ty Simpson I think would fit great in there," Jeremiah said on his pre-combine conference call.

"We'll see where he ends up going — if he ends up going in the first round then that would take that off the table. But pick 34, it's about right where I have him. So if he were there at that point in time, I think that would be a really solid pick."

The Cardinals are still working to rid themselves of Kyler Murray, which in itself has been a massive saga this week in Indianapolis.

Simpson could very well be an ideal candidate for the Cardinals, and the interest seems to be a two-way street.

This could be the first of multiple visits between the two sides.