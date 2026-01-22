Ten NFL teams this offseason opened their doors for a new head coach, the Arizona Cardinals being one of said organizations after kicking Jonathan Gannon to the curb.

Since, teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins have already found their next leaders while the Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills are still in the market.

We believe the Cardinals could possibly be a gem of a landing spot — but what do NFL coaches and executives think?

What League Coaches, Execs Really Think of Arizona Cardinals

The Athletic's recent poll of asking league play-callers and high-up execs to rank the league's respective head coach openings saw the Cardinals finish dead-last at No. 10.

"Owner Michael Bidwill has come under heavy criticism, and the Cardinals have gotten routinely crushed by players with the NFLPA report cards," wrote Jeff Howe.

"General manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon created momentum with a deliberate approach during their first two seasons together, but Gannon was fired after it all crashed down this season.

"Quarterback Kyler Murray is owed $36.8 million guaranteed in 2026; the Cardinals could absorb that if they preferred to release him. Considering the lack of QB options on the market, though, the Cardinals could still conceivably ride it out for one more year with Murray.

"Arizona hasn’t won a playoff game in 10 years. It has had a winning record just once in the past decade. The Cardinals got one eighth-place vote, three ninth-place votes and six last-place votes."

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort speak to the press from the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe after the decision to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

READ: If Cardinals Are Serious, These Are Their Top Candidates

This is something multiple reports from NFL insiders back up as well, as people such as Jordan Schultz says ownership's unwillingness to spend has given caution to prospective coaches.

"The Cardinals are probably the least-talked about opening, and the one thing people have told me is that they're going to have a hard time attracting a top-tier coaching candidate because history has shown they haven't spent big money on coaches," Schultz said.

"Jonathan Gannon was in the bottom tier of coaching salaries during his three seasons. So if Arizona wants a big fish or even a coveted up-and-coming coach, they're going to have a tough time unless ownership really steps up. Which of now, is unclear."

There's still a lot to like about the Cardinals as a team from a talent standpoint, and with there only 32 openings available in the world, somebody is sure to take it.

However, it's obvious there's a stigma surrounding the organization. It's hope to Bidwill, Ossenfort and whoever lands in the desert to change it.

READ: Insider Drops 2 Names to Watch in Cardinals' HC Search

Latest Arizona Cardinals News