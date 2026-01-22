Insider Reveals the Real Reason Coaches Are Passing on Cardinals Job

The Arizona Cardinals are one of six NFL organizations needing to fill their head coaching vacancy entering the 2026 offseason.

After three years and a 15-36 record from Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals parted ways in hopes of beginning anew.

However, Arizona's struggling to lure in top names available on the market — and NFL insider Jordan Schultz highlighted why.

Why Coaches Are Avoiding Arizona Cardinals Job

"The Cardinals are probably the least-talked about opening, and the one thing people have told me is that they're going to have a hard time attracting a top-tier coaching candidate because history has shown they haven't spent big money on coaches," Schultz said.

"Jonathan Gannon was in the bottom tier of coaching salaries during his three seasons. So if Arizona wants a big fish or even a coveted up-and-coming coach, they're going to have a tough time unless ownership really steps up. Which of now, is unclear.

"That's why I never expected this to be a John Harbaugh destination, and that's a tough thing to tell a fan base — that the organization is not going to spend top dollar when you're going up against [Sean] McVay, [Kyle] Shanahan and [Mike Macdonald] six times a year, but that's just how they're viewed right now.

"It's a 3-14 team with no clear plan at quarterback and their division had three playoff teams, including the final two in the NFC right now. That's not an easy job at all, but someone will take it because it's one of 32. I just don't anticipate anything splashy in the desert."

What to Make of Schultz's Comments

Unfortunately, Schultz echoes a lot of what Cardinals fans have been saying for quite some time. The sentiment around owner Michael Bidwill is he won't spend top dollar to sway an elite play-caller to come to the desert.

Bidwill himself was asked this very question at his press conference a few weeks back:

"I'm not going to negotiate the contract here with you, but we're looking forward to going out there and putting a winning coach in this position and having wins. That's what I'm focused on," he said.

The Cardinals weren't able to get past a preliminary phone call with John Harbaugh before he landed with the New York Giants. Robert Saleh skipped his scheduled interview with Arizona and agreed to become the lead man for the Tennessee Titans while the Cardinals also weren't able to convince Jeff Hafley to take an in-person interview before he chose the Miami Dolphins.

Freshly fired Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reportedly isn't interested in Arizona, either.

The only coaching candidate to have a known second interview scheduled is Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.

Is money an issue?

There was some hope after Bidwill pulled the trigger and fired Gannon — which ultimately set up him up to pay three head coaches between Kliff Kingsbury, Gannon and whoever lands in Arizona — Bidwill wouldn't be afraid to make a splash.

However, the money aspect of Arizona's coming offseason has been tabbed as a talking point by multiple insiders even reaching past the team's coaching search, as some execs believe quarterback Kyler Murray's future could be tied to Bidwill's willingness (or lack thereof) to sink serious finances into watching him depart.

This follows suit on a recent report from NFL Media's Mike Garafolo that also suggested the Cardinals would struggle to compete for coaches thanks to financial reasons:

"You got quarterback problems, you're known as a team that doesn't spend a lot of money when it comes to coaching staffs, so you're really going to have to — if you want one of these top candidates — come up stronger than you usually do [financially]. So Arizona, I think, could take some time for some sorting out there," said Garafolo.

Shifting to the quarterback angle, the Cardinals are sure to miss out on Fernando Mendoza in the 2026 NFL Draft while other coveted passing option Dante Moore is going back to school. Between weak options at the top of the draft order, free agency and expected trade market, the future of the position does indeed look murky, which could drive away potential coaches.

When looking at Arizona's competition to snatch new leaders, it's tough sledding even after all of the Giants, Titans, Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons hired fresh faces.

Teams such as Bills and Ravens have premier quarterbacks for coaches to work with in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, respectively.

Whoever takes the Raiders job will oversee Mendoza, who is a virtual lock to be the No. 1 pick. You're then left with the Pittsburgh Steelers (still a top destination thanks to organizational stability, historic success, etc.) Arizona and the Cleveland Browns.

The Cardinals are rumored to be infatuated with some guys still coaching in the playoffs, so perhaps they're waiting on a name such as Mike LaFleur or Klint Kubiak to become available to interview — which can happen as early as next week.

We've discussed how Arizona's in a spot where patience now is unfortunately mandatory to land their next leader. While there's still quality options available, it's clear the Cardinals still have work to do to turn things around from top to bottom.

