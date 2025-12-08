ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention entering their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, though somehow even today's 45-17 loss wasn't imaginable by Cardinals fans.

Yet the Rams thoroughly drained the Cardinals in a contest where they once trailed 7-0 and were knotted at 10-10 before scoring 35 unanswered points in Arizona.

The Cardinals now drop to 3-10 on the season with a second five-game losing streak established, and fans have had it.

Fans Rip Cardinals Online After Week 14 Loss

I asked for your reactions online, and you guys once again delivered.

Zero reaction because we stopped actually caring several games ago. — Suz (@SuzRedSea) December 8, 2025

"This is the worst organization in sports," said Tino.

Cardinals fans appear to be checked out from the team.

Look at the stadium today, a lot of empty seats..That tells you fans are over this team and it’s coaching! — Tony F (@Tony1808) December 8, 2025

Nettles said, "I was watching the Browns/Titans game wrap up. That’s my reaction."

"Had a fellow 20 year STH tell me today that he’s not renewing his tickets because of his this team is treating its fans. That’s my reaction," said Andrew.

"Tuned out 3 weeks ago.. if they don't care why should I?" asked BassBlaster.

Of course, much of the conversation will surround figures such as Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort.

"This needs to be the cleanest house I’ve ever seen by tomorrow," said RedSeaSzn.

Jake added, "Bidwill better fire everyone and I mean tomorrow this is disgusting. This is year 3 and this is one of the worst seasons we have ever had! Year freaking 3! What the hell! Coaching staff has lost the team and it shows everywhere."

I'm numb — Pyrrhuloxia (@pyrrhuloxia93) December 8, 2025

Arizona now has four games left in the season, one coming at home.

"Give credit to LA. They were better than us in every facet of the game today. Coaching, playing, offense, defense, special teams. So that's very humbling," said head coach Jonathan Gannon after the game.

"I think at one point in the game it was like 10-10, and then you look up and you're down a lot of points -- quick. So give them credit. It's not okay. It's not acceptable by me, by any of us in there, and we'll get back to work tomorrow."

“Yikes doesn’t even cover this," said Anthony.

Zyph said, "If this team moves on from Kyler you might as well move on from Gannon and Petzing at a mininum too."

Until next time, Cardinals fans.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News