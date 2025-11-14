Insiders Reveal 5 Teams That Could Trade for Cardinals' Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- With eight weeks left in the regular season, it sure feels more likely than not Kyler Murray will be searching for a new home.
After what will be seven years of football with the Arizona Cardinals, reports and rumors alike heavily believe Murray's tenure in the desert is done. Murray simply hasn't been able to get the team over the hump since landing in 2019 and Arizona faces a pivotal offseason ahead.
Though there's some financial hoops to jump through, the Cardinals will be in position to move off Murray next offseason - giving ample teams the chance to acquire the former No. 1 overall pick.
Who makes the most sense? ESPN insiders such as Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano highlighted five different teams who could be in the running:
Which Teams Could Trade for Kyler Murray?
In a joint article breaking down Murray's future, this is what was said:
"It's clear to everyone watching the Cardinals over the past month that the offense is running more smoothly with Jacoby Brissett at the helm. Murray's 44.3 QBR ranks 26th in the NFL, but he is an immense talent who could use a change. Multiple teams will likely have quarterback openings, including the Jets and Browns," said Fowler.
Graziano added, "I'd add Miami to that list if it gets to the end of the season and doesn't feel convinced Tua Tagovailoa is its long-term quarterback, which is certainly possible. I guess we could throw Carolina in for similar reasons if Bryce Young doesn't turn things around."
A final, and perhaps most interesting option proposed, was the Los Angeles Rams.
"The NFL is starving for capable quarterback play, so he should find a home somewhere. The Rams would be an interesting option. With Matthew Stafford turning 38 in February, Murray could learn Sean McVay's system and get a chance to potentially start down the road," said Fowler.
Graziano chimed in with, "That's another good one. We obviously don't know what will happen with Stafford after this season, but there was enough uncertainty around his situation last spring that we have license to speculate on it.
"The Rams have two first-round picks in next year's draft, so they might have the means to move around and land a top rookie quarterback. But not everyone is going to be able to do that, and teams will be looking for upside plays in the trade and free agent markets."
We recently gave our own two cents of where Murray could go, which you can check out here.
Anything is Possible for Murray's Next Stop
The Jets, Browns and Dolphins all might seem to be the top players in the quarterback market next offseason - and though Murray comes with a big price tag, he's a veteran player with high upside that just hasn't been maximized in Arizona for whatever reason.
Carolina seems to be 50/50 on Young at the moment, but they certainly shouldn't be ruled out.
Los Angeles would be quite interesting, and honestly Murray would be a strong candidate to take over for Stafford - but would Arizona really want to deal him within the division and see him twice per season?
That feels unlikely, yet when it comes to Murray's future - it feels like anything and everything is on the table if the Cardinals are serious about moving on.