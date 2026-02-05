Former Cardinals Teammate Sends Clear Warning to Jets About Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals have a roller coaster offseason ahead of them, and the Kyler Murray ride of speculation and rumors has only just begun.

The Cardinals knocked down their first and biggest domino of 2026 after hiring new head coach Mike LaFleur, who didn't offer much on Murray when asked during his introductory press conference.

Murray, a seven-year veteran, could very well be on the way out, and many believe the New York Jets are prime suitors to land his services this offseason as they're looking for a quick turnaround at the quarterback position.

However, one anonymous teammate of Murray warned the Jets to stay far away from the former No. 1 overall pick.

Ex-Cardinals Teammate: Jets Should Absolutely Avoid Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini, on his Flight Deck podcast, offered this:

"Another name to watch: Kyler Murray's attracted a lot of speculation with regard to the Jets. I'd be a little surprised if they went down that road. He has not been a durable player. He has not been a good player, quite frankly.

"I was talking to someone, one of his former teammates the other day, and he basically warned off the Jets about [Murray]. I said, 'Hey, you know the Jets might be going after Kyler in a month or two.' And he goes, 'No, no, no, the Jets don't want to do that. You don't want Kyler Murray as your quarterback.’ And this is someone who played with Murray.

"There has always been talk about how he doesn't love football. So I'd be a little surprised. [Jets head coach] Aaron Glenn always talks about culture, that one would surprise me."

Another Jets insider in Connor Hughes previously suggested the New York would be targeting Murray this offseason. You can read more about that here.

What to Make of Kyler Murray, Jets Chatter

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) chats with teammates before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Murray's expected trade price is a reported Day 2 (second or third round) pick, so the Cardinals will obviously want something somewhat significant in return for the 28-year-old quarterback.

As for as targets for other teams, Murray might be the most talented passer available on either the free agent or trade market for 2026. He still has elite upside, though his overall inconsistencies in Arizona have led to many believing his departure is more likely than not.

If that's the Jets remains to be seen, though at least one former teammate of Murray says New York shouldn't even entertain that thought.

