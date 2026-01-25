Packers Hire Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon

It didn’t take long for former Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon to find a new job.

Weeks after being fired from Arizona, Gannon took several interviews for various defensive coordinator and head coach opportunities - though he lands with the Green Bay Packers as their new defensive play-caller according to multiple reports from Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.

Packers are hiring former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon as their defensive coordinator, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2026

Gannon, hired in 2023, led the Cardinals for three seasons before owner Michael Bidwill fired him following a dismal 3-14 campaign in 2025. Gannon finished his Cardinals coaching career with a 15-36 record.

"This morning we spoke with Jonathan Gannon and let him know that we're going to go in a different direction with our head coach," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill told reporters the day after the regular season ended.

"Jonathan is a very smart, motivated, enthusiastic, intelligent, awesome coach. He and his staff, their families, Gina Gannon and their families gave so much and so much sacrifice to this organization. We're so appreciative of what he put into this organization. He made us better. But I think, as you all know, this is a league about wins and losses. The wins and losses speak for themselves, especially this year.

"We just felt like we were going in the wrong direction and we needed to change course. So we did that this morning, and we're embarking on a search that Monti [Ossenfort] will be leading to bring on our next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals."

He also interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders for their respective defensive coordinator spots while the Tennessee Titans also interviewed him for their head coach opening.

Gannon now returns to a defensive coordinator spot he previously held with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2021-22, a unit that helped the Eagles make a Super Bowl appearance in his final game in charge.

The Packers are replacing former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who departed for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching job. The Cardinals wanted to bring Hafley in for their opening after firing Gannon, though he bypassed that opportunity.

The Packers, specifically, had issues with their secondary this season after losing Jaire Alexander. Gannon’s track record coaching the position should be able to help.

As for Arizona, their search to replace Gannon is reportedly narrowing down. You can read more about that here.

