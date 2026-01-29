NFL Buzz Suggests Cardinals Are Long Shots to Land Klint Kubiak

The Arizona Cardinals are trying for one last interview this weekend, though by all indications, it won't be for much.

The Cardinals, alongside the Las Vegas Raiders, are set to speak with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in hopes of finalizing their coaching search.

Arizona, who previously spoke with over 15 candidates to replace Jonathan Gannon, have made Kubiak's interview likely their final (and biggest) of the cycle.

However, the Cardinals aren't expected to land him.

Why Cardinals Don't Appear to be Serious Contenders for Klint Kubiak

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort speak to the press from the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe after the decision to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two separate reporters have all but confirmed it's Las Vegas or Seattle for Kubiak.

"The Raiders plan to interview Seattle OC Klint Kubiak over the weekend and then make a decision on their head coach, per sources. As one candidate predicted, 'it’s probably (Kubiak’s) job to lose,'" wrote ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Seahawks beat reporter Gregg Bell says he believes Seattle has a "really good chance" to retain Kubiak during his appearance on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM.

"I've been told the Seahawks are going to make every effort to keep him. Probably offer him a raise, probably offer him a promotion in title."

Additionally, NFL insider Josina Anderson's recent post on X is widely believed to be about Kubiak:

"Additionally, there is one hot coach in the Conference Championship round tomorrow who a league source says has -at least—been heard contemplating* potentially returning to his team, with some* of the remaining openings viewed as not attractive."

The Cardinals previously interviewed Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur over a two-day span this week, though he left without a deal according to reports.

If Arizona isn't able to land either LaFleur or Kubiak, names such as former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver are ones to watch.

Kubiak, for what it's worth, can't officially be hired until after the Super Bowl due to NFL rules.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile was also a reported finalist but is set to return to the organization for 2026, per the team.

The Cardinals move into the foreseeable future with nothing but clouds and the unknown ahead, which is an unsettling feeling for the fan base.

If expectations (or lack thereof) are met with Kubiak not arriving to Arizona, the Cardinals will be forced to pivot once again after seeing multiple coaching candidates bypass them.

