Jonathan Gannon Leaves Cardinals With One of NFL History’s Worst Win Rates

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is now gone.

Gannon was relieved of his duties this morning by owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort, ending his tenure after three years of coaching the Cardinals.

"We were going in the wrong direction, it seemed like. It came down to wins and losses," Bidwill said on the decision to local media.

"We've won one game since week two of the NFL season, and it just felt like it had gotten too far, and it was just time to go in a different direction."

Gannon's run through his three seasons of coaching in the desert, in terms of win percentage, is among the worst in the league according to one stat.

NFL writer Sheil Kapadia highlighted Gannon's .294 winning percentage ranks 200th out of 207 coaches who coached at least 50 games in league history.

Jonathan Gannon's tenure ends with a .294 winning percentage -- that ranks 200th out of 207 coaches who coached at least 50 games. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) January 5, 2026

2025 particularly was rough for Gannon, as the team began the season 2-0 and finished with a 3-14 record.

The Cardinals are just the third team in the Super Bowl era to win their first two games while finishing with four or less wins. They also became the first team in NFL history to finish last in their division by nine games while also finishing with their worst record in franchise history since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.

The stat Kapadia has does require some nuance, however.

Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort stripped the roster down to its bare bones in 2023, Gannon's first season. That, combined with Kyler Murray's ACL recovery keeping him out for half of the season, didn't give Gannon any shot to find success off the bat.

2024 saw a different tune, as the Cardinals surprisingly began the year 6-4 and led the NFC West entering their bye week, controlling their own path to the postseason. However, Arizona finished with an 8-9 record that year and completely missed the playoffs.

After the Cardinals injected plenty of free agent and draft capital to the defensive side of the ball, Gannon's specialty, Arizona was projected to finally cross the postseason boundary in 2025 -- though that clearly wasn't the case.

"I think, again, the person that can impact the wins [is a head coach] and you look across [the NFL], those teams that are in the playoffs with new coaches that have turned those franchises around fast and their their fortunes on the field. We just felt like, when you look at how much we had regressed this year, we felt like the best option for us was to go in a different direction with the head coach," Bidwill continued.

Now, Gannon and the Cardinals part ways for what's sure to be an interesting offseason on both accounts.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News