Key Factors That Led to Cardinals' Season-Ending Loss to Rams

What a way to end the season for the Arizona Cardinals. Sure, they lost 37-20 to the Los Angeles Rams to conclude 2025, but even with the Rams playing their starters, the Cardinals still kept themselves in it for much of this game.

Let’s talk about it.

Solid Passing Game

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs after the catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) defends during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Cardinals kept themselves in this one for much of this game. Just like last week, Michael Wilson is the guy in Arizona. He found the endzone once on Sunday while third-string tight end Josiah Deguara also caught a touchdown pass late in the game to keep the Cardinals alive.

They totaled 271 receiving yards this afternoon against the Rams, which was a strong showing in a game that was meaningless besides NFL draft implications.

Struggling Offensive Line

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Desjuan Johnson (94) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jacoby Brissett was sacked six times today against the Rams. This did seem expected against a strong Rams run defense who has been top five in turnovers and top 15 in sacks. But, getting sacked six times is still unacceptable.

The Cardinals have the money -- it might be time to start investing in the guys up front to help protect their quarterback, no matter who is playing under center next season. At this point, it does seem like it will be surprising to see Kyler Murray on the Cardinals moving into 2026, but Malik Willis would make a lot of sense if the Cardinals decide to not draft one early.

Dare I say Bryce Young if Carolina decides to not extend him? We will see what happens with that.

Struggling Secondary

The Cardinals have a lot of holes to fill, and the secondary is one of them. Budda Baker has been one of the only consistent playmakers this season. Arizona's corners are young with potential, but more upgrades should come to the defensive backfield.

Now, it was pretty expected Puka Nacua was going to torch the Cardinals’ secondary. But, this team has had so many inconsistencies in their secondary through the entire season.

The Cardinals could go so many ways to start the draft this spring. The secondary should be one of those considerations early on.

Struggling Run Game

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have a running back problem. They will have James Conner under contract through the 2026 season, and he has been one of the key leaders on this Cardinals team. Trey Benson is still young with a ton of potential. But, they are going to need a lot of help in their run game. Maybe that means revamping their running back room and going to get a guy like Breece Hall.

Strong Performance from Jacoby Brissett

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Josiah Deguara (45) reacts with quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) after a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jacoby Brissett was a big reason why the Cardinals were in this game today, finishing with 243 passing yards and two touchdowns while getting sacked six times against the Rams. Brissett has been playing like one of the best backup quarterbacks in football, and today showed it.

The Cardinals have a lot of work to this offseason. One of the big questions is whether or not Jonathan Gannon will be the head coach next season. Will Kyler Murray be on the Cardinals next season? We will see.