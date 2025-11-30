Key Stats That Show Why Cardinals Lost to Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals drop yet another game, falling to 3-9 after a close loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cardinals kept themselves in this game for much of the afternoon, but unfortunately fell short on the final drive of the game.

Let’s take a look at some of the key stats that led to the Cardinals losing on the road to the Buccaneers:

Strong Cardinals run defense

Arizona had another strong game on the run defense, holding the Buccaneers to 95 yards for the entire game.

Sure, they Bucky Irving get in the end zone once - but the Buccaneers' run game really wasn’t that big of a problem with the Cardinals much of this afternoon which helped Arizona stay in teh game until the end.

Consistent Pass Protection

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It seems to be on and off performances from the offensive line all season for the Cardinals. But Jacoby Brissett was only sacked twice today. That’s certainly one of the better games from the front line protecting the quarterback, even after losing Will Hernandez.

They say an offense does not move efficiently without the line. The Cardinals certainly made that case today.

Strong Passing Game

The Cardinals found the end zone twice in the passing game, including a Trey McBride touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals need more playmakers in the passing game, but guys like Michael Wilson have had strong performances the past few games, though he certainly didn’t make a splash today which may have been impacted by the re-emergence of Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cardinals just need more consistency in their wide receiver room.

Still Under 100 Rushing Yards

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) recovers a fumble by Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It is tough to really knock the Cardinals' running back room with all of their injuries in the backfield. Sure, Bam Knight and Michael Carter showed some sparks in the passing game.

Despite some nice rushes by Knight, the Cardinals fell under 100 yards rushing on the day.

Knight had 62 yards on 11 attempts in their 95 total yards. The Cardinals did not find the endzone once in the ground game.

Strong Secondary Once Again

The Cardinals gave up 194 passing yards, but not a single Buccaneers receiver found the end zone. The only pass-catcher who found the end zone was offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs.

Chris Godwin was Tampa Bay’s leading receiver with three catches for 78 yards.

We talk about Budda Baker having strong performances nearly every week for the Cardinals. But, how about some love for Kitan Crawford, who finished with five total tackles and was near the top of the category in leading tackles for the Cardinals defense?

The Cardinals held their own ground and really challenged the Buccaneers this afternoon.