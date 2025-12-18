Kyle Pitts Headlines Cardinals vs Falcons Thursday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons have unveiled their Thursday injury reports ahead of Week 16 with very little changes.

However, one big change was the arrival of Kyle Pitts, who was marked as limited with a knee injury after practicing fine on Wednesday.

In Arizona, the only change was Josh Sweat's arrival back to the practice field from a rest day.

Full reports for both sides:

Arizona Cardinals Thursday Practice Report

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DNP - Kelvin Beachum (rest), Evan Brown (personal), Darren Hall (concussion), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Max Melton (heel), Jalen Thompson (hamstring)

Kelvin Beachum (rest), Evan Brown (personal), Darren Hall (concussion), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Max Melton (heel), Jalen Thompson (hamstring) LIMITED - Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Cody Simon (knee/ankle),

Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Cody Simon (knee/ankle), Josh Sweat (rest), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Xavier Weaver (hamstring) FULL - Budda Baker (thumb), L.J. Collier (knee), Will Johnson (thumb)

Besides Sweat, is was business as usual today for Arizona.

Harrison practiced for a second consecutive day, which projects well for his potential return after missing the last two weeks.

It's unusual for Beachum to have consecutive rest days, so keep an eye out on that.

Atlanta Falcons Thursday Injury Report

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) celebrates with running back Bijan Robinson (7) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

DNP - Leonard Floyd (illness), Brandon Dorlus (illness/shoulder), KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder), Mike Hughes (ankle)

- Leonard Floyd (illness), Brandon Dorlus (illness/shoulder), KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder), Mike Hughes (ankle) Limited - Drake London (knee), Jessie Bates (rest), LaCale London (shoulder), Ruke Orhorhoro (groin), Kyle Pitts (knee)

Drake London (knee), Jessie Bates (rest), LaCale London (shoulder), Ruke Orhorhoro (groin), Kyle Pitts (knee) Full - Dee Alford (illness), Bijan Robinson (illness)

All of Dorlus, Bates, London (LaCale), Orhorhoro and Pitts were added today in Atlanta.

Robinson practiced in full capacity for a second consecutive day, so fantasy football owners might sleep a little better at night moving into Friday.

Pitts' potential absence would loom large for Atlanta, especially after his three touchdown game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- which earned the respect of Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

“Well, you see how they like to deploy him and how they use them, and they're very creative with him because he has a creative skillset. He can do a lot of different things. He can play as a tight end (or) he can play as a receiver, and they use him accordingly," Gannon said of Pitts.

"I think they do a really good job of deploying him in different groups. Who's he out there with and how they use him, truthfully. He's a matchup nightmare. He is a big fast guy. He’s got a huge catch radius. He's a savvy route runner. I really feel like he's kind of a savvy route runner, understands space and how to get open and catch it, so big-time challenge.”

Both teams will practice once more on Friday before revealing game statuses such as out, questionable or doubtful.

