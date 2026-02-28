Cardinals’ Plans for Kyler Murray Taking Shape Behind Closed Doors

It's no secret the Arizona Cardinals are looking to part ways with Kyler Murray this offseason, though the whispers behind the scenes of the NFL combine always seem to make their way to the open.

The question surrounding Murray more so rests within how his departure looks as opposed to if it will happen.

The Cardinals have tried their best to stay precisely vanilla on Murray without committing themselves to his future in front of microphones, though every report that emerges out of Indianapolis suggests his departure is imminent.

NBC Sports' Matthew Berry offered this on what rumblings are on Murray's future:

"I heard that Kyler Murray, not on Minnesota's radar, really. Wouldn't be surprised to see him on the Jets. That's one I keep hearing a decent amount, Kyler Murray to the Jets."

Berry also believes the Cardinals will pay a premium price for quarterback Malik Willis, you can read about that here.

QB rumors from the NFL Combine! @matthewberrytmr on where Malik Willis and Kyler Murray wind up? Who do the Vikings like? And more important, what big name QB are they NOT interested in? pic.twitter.com/SK4yx4zfVQ — Rotoworld Football (@rotoworld_fb) February 28, 2026

Why Vikings May Be Out on Kyler Murray

The Vikings currently have $45.5 million they need to clear in cap space to be compliant with the league's official $301.2 million cap figure for the 2026 season.

Case in point, they have plenty of work to do on the books before even thinking about Murray.

A team trading for Murray would eat $41.9 million this coming season, which is why many are hoping Murray is simply flat-out released — drastically reducing his price tag.

The Vikings, while Murray would be fun with Kevin O'Connell, may simply have to opt for a cheaper route with J.J. McCarthy's struggles still presenting an unknown at their quarterback position.

Why Jets Could Make Sense for Kyler Murray

Murray ultimately fits a team that is looking to win in the near future as opposed to a a full-on rebuild, and with Aaron Glenn keeping his job for another season, there's some hot seats in New York as 2026 rolls around.

The Jets have the third-most cap space entering this offseason with a glaring hole at quarterback and hope for a turnaround after a disaster 2025 season.

As a result, many have placed Murray at the center of New York's quarterback conversations. The Jets won't be able to draft a suitable quarterback with the second overall pick, and Murray is by-and-large the best option available for passers this offseason.

The Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons also could be searching for quarterback help this offseason.