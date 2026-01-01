New Report Suggests Kyler Murray Could Remain Cardinals’ QB

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' future seems extremely open entering 2026, though many believe the fate of quarterback Kyler Murray is sealed.

After seven years in the desert, the Cardinals are anticipated to move on from the former No. 1 overall pick. That could come by either trade or release, though Murray is fully expected to be on a new team once next season begins.

But for as much as Murray's exit is anticipated, there's a slim chance the Heisman winner could return to Arizona according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss:

The Window for Kyler Murray's Return is Open

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"What could shake up how Arizona approaches its quarterback decision will be if Bidwill decides to fire either Gannon or Ossenfort or clean house completely," said Weinfuss.

"If Bidwill fires Gannon, who has two years left on his contract, then the new coach will want to pick his own quarterback. However, there are some around the Cardinals who believe if Bidwill fired both Gannon and Ossenfort, then there's an outside chance the new regime may decide it can run it back with Murray."

It's important to remember the Cardinals don't have to move off Murray this offseason, it would just benefit both sides long-term the sooner Murray's off the roster.

Arizona is highly anticipated to attempt to trade Murray, though some reports suggest the league doesn't see much value in the former Cardinals starting passer.

"Team executives around the league are skeptical Murray would fetch much, if anything, in an offseason trade," The Athletic's Jeff Howe wrote.

"Maybe the dynamic changes due to a lack of other options. He doesn’t turn 29 until training camp, so Murray is very much in the prime of his career."

The Cardinals could save $35.3 million against the cap with a trade for Murray if he's traded Pre-June 1, though Arizona would likely need to eat some of Murray's salary in order to facilitate a deal.

It's also notable a decision on Murray would likely come before March 15, where Murray's 2027 base salary becomes fully guaranteed if he's still on the roster.

The Cardinals do have current starter Jacoby Brissett under contract through 2026, so they do seem to be content with the position regardless of Murray's spot on the roster.

However you slice it, the door doesn't seem all the way closed on Murray returning to the Cardinals next season.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News