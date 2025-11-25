Larry Fitzgerald Takes Next Step to Hall of Fame

ARIZONA -- Larry Fitzgerald is, expectedly, taking the next step to professional football immortality.

The former Arizona Cardinals receiver was named among the 26 semi-finalists for this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

A total of 26 candidates in the Modern-Era Players category have reached the Semifinalist stage for possible election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 presented by Visual Edge IT. https://t.co/nWSYaYL4nz pic.twitter.com/Wd1HQ3SOyz — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 25, 2025

Full list of 2026 semifinalists:

Drew Brees, Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, Frank Gore, Fred Taylor, Torry Holt, Steve Smith, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Jason Witten, Adam Vinatieri, Willie Anderson, Lomas Brown, Jahri Evans, Richmond Webb, Steve Wisniewski, Marshal Yanda, Robert Mathis, Vince Wilfork, Kevin Williams, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, Rodney Harrison, Earl Thomas, Darren Woodson

Fitzgerald is on the ballot for the first time after serving the five-year wait period after his final season of football.

Quite frankly, he should get in this time around.

Larry Fitzgerald is NFL Hall of Fame No-Brainer

Fitzgerald's resume is stacked to the brim, as his historically great career began immediately after he landed as the No. 3 overall pick in 2004.

Accolades included:

3 All-Pro selections

11 Pro Bowls

1,432 catches and 17,492 receiving yards in 17 seasons ranks second all-time only to Jerry Rice.

Led the NFL in receptions (2005, 2016) and touchdowns (2008, 2009)

Nine seasons with 1,000 yards

Put together one of the greatest postseason runs ever with 546 yards receiving and seven TD catches during their run to Super Bowl XLIII.

NFL 2010's All-Decade Team

NFL 100th Anniversary Team

NFL Water Payton Man of the Year

Spent all 17 seasons in Arizona with 263 games played across that time.

Fitzgerald never officially retired, opting to fade away from the spotlight. Cardinals fans never got to officially say goodbye to Fitzgerald, though they'll likely get that opportunity to in Canton next year.

What's Next in NFL Hall of Fame Process?

With a pool that initially consisted of 128 nominees, the Hall of Fame's next vote will trim those names down to 15 players next.

"The results of those ballots -- selection of Finalists for the Class of 2026 -- will be announced Dec. 3. In all, 20 Finalists will be presented at the Selection Committee's annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LX: the 15 Modern-Era Players plus three Seniors, one Coach and one Contributor," said the NFL in their release.

"While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the Hall of Fame's selection process bylaws currently stipulate that between four and eight new members shall be selected."

The final 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be announced at the NFL Honors in February before being enshrined in August.

