Reacting to Cardinals' Blowout Loss to Rams

The Arizona Cardinals failed to get the job done once again, this time falling to the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

The Rams found themselves down 7-0 but quickly adjusted and left the desert with a 45-17 win that saw starting quarterback Matthew Stafford sit for most of the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals now drop to 3-10 on the season with seemingly nowhere to turn.

Our reactions on the Arizona Cardinals On SI podcast

READ: Josh Sweat Sums Up Cardinals Season in Two Words

Cardinals starting QB Jacoby Brissett also reacted to the loss in his post-game press conference:

“It's tough for sure. You want to win, that's the ultimate goal. That's (why) you stay up all those late nights. That's why you send those texts (to teammates). That's why you put the time in throughout the week, is to go out there and try and win," Brissett said after Arizona's tenth loss in eleven games.

"The good thing is you know you go out there and give your all. You look yourself in the mirror and say you gave your all, And you look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, now how do I get better?’ I think that's the main message I tell myself. I think that's what a lot of guys on this team do, and that's all you really can do.”

Head coach Jonathan Gannon was asked particularly about the performance of Rams wideout Puka Nacua, who finished the afternoon with a dominant 7-167-2 stat line against Arizona:

“There's a couple coverages that they found the stress and they made plays. There's also a couple coverages that I thought we were in a call that should take away some explosives to them, and we didn't do it," said Gannon.

"They kind of beat us right-handed and left-handed. Meaning when we should be taking away something we didn't, and then the stress of when when there's a tough one-on-one down there winning those too, so (they) just out executed us.”

READ: Jonathan Gannon Sends Message to Cardinals Fans

The Cardinals will see the Los Angeles Rams again in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium.

While Arizona's out of the playoff picture, that matchup could very well determine the No. 1 seed in the NFC for Los Angeles.

"The thing that stands out to me were the explosives on mixed downs, which going into the game we talked about that," Gannon continued.

"That's how they make their hay and they made their hay today. We didn't even get it to third down I think in two or three drives. And like I said, give them credit. That's a good unit, but we have to play better than that.”

Latest Arizona Cardinals News