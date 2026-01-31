Mike LaFluer? Klint Kubiak? Insider Makes Final Cardinals HC Prediction

The Arizona Cardinals are just one of two teams remaining in the league searching for a head coach, and their nearly month-long process could be coming to a close soon.

The Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5 and have since interviewed nearly 20 candidates — some of which have opted for other jobs while similar candidates have simply lost steam in the eyes of insiders.

Arizona moves into the weekend in hopes of reeling in Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is also set to meet with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cardinals additionally hosted Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for a two-day visit earlier this week.

LaFleur? Kubiak? Somebody else? Who will land the Cardinals' head coaching gig?

Insider Projects Final Klint Kubiak, Mike LaFluer Landing Spots

Jul 31, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur speaks to the media after training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr says Kubiak will land with the Raiders while Arizona swoops LaFleur.

"If I was a betting man, and I am not, [I'd wager] that we're going to see Klint Kubiak in Las Vegas and we're going to see Mike LaFleur in Arizona. Then, Nate Scheelhaase bumped to offensive coordinator for the Rams," Orr said.

Fellow SI.com insider Albert Breer added, "I think that's a very realistic scenario that could very well play out."

“I think we’re gonna see Klint Kubiak in Las Vegas and we’re gonna see Mike LaFleur in Arizona.”@ConorOrr and @AlbertBreer on the latest on the Cardinals and Raiders coaching openings. pic.twitter.com/9ypFhles67 — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) January 30, 2026

Breer previously reported LaFleur and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris "make sense" for the job in Arizona.

That scenario feels like perhaps the most likely to play out at this point in time, as Kubiak is heavily reported to favor the Raiders over the Cardinals.

However, LaFleur isn't a bad option for Arizona.

Why Mike LaFleur Fits Cardinals

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cardinals, after eight other NFL teams have made head coach hires, find themselves in a position where elite and established candidates aren't in the mix.

Simply put, Arizona needs to take a swing for the fences while they're in the batter's box — and LaFleur is their best shot at hitting a home run.

LaFleur's extensive coaching experience under some of the game's best offensive minds such as Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan boost his resume. While his first play-calling experience went sideways with the New York Jets, there's hope an improved roster can boost a second-time around.

His experience within the NFC West and ultimate familiarity within a division that saw the Cardinals go winless in last season also bodes well for LaFleur.

It's a gamble, surely, but with where Arizona's at in their process, the Cardinals have no other choice.

