Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft Roundup: Bold Picks, Big Swings, New Direction

Arizona Cardinals fans are likely all-in on mock draft season now that the team has been officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Cardinals are 3–9, and there don't appear to be very many wins remaining on the schedule as it stands.

The team currently has the eighth overall pick, but they could be drafting much higher by the time the season is over.

Even if they were to end up with the eighth pick when it's all said and done, Arizona would still be in a great spot to add some exciting prospects on both sides of the ball. The 2026 NFL Draft has players to match the Cardinals' needs along the trenches on both sides of the ball, skill position players, and quarterback.

We found five fresh mocks from the start of the week to look at and attached my own pick for the first round for a mock draft round-up.

We'll start with my pick and the new face of the Arizona Cardinals franchise:

Our Pick: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

I do believe that selecting Moore would require a move up the board from the eighth pick, but I also believe the Cardinals will be picking higher than this. There's still no consensus on whether Moore will declare, but a (likely) weak quarterback class with so many players (likely) returning to school could be an opportunity too rich for Moore to pass up.

Arizona has spent a lot of time at Oregon this season, and Moore could be the player they've taken the most notes on. Moore is a plus runner who has honed in on bettering his passing skills, and it shows. If the Cardinals are looking to get their new quarterback this offseason, Moore is as good an option as they will find.

CBS Sports: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Ryan Wilson: "Fano is an athletic, technically sound right tackle who plays with a strong base, quick feet, and excellent balance in pass protection, consistently mirroring speed rushers and handling stunts with patience and control. He redirects well against bendy edge rushers and anchors effectively despite not being an overpowering mauler. In the run game, Fano excels in wide-zone schemes, using his mobility to reach the second level and finish blocks."

Our take: CBS Sports has listed Fano as an interior lineman for a long time, so don't be taken aback by that listing. Regardless, we love Fano anywhere on the right side of the line to be a plug-and-play starter out the gate. Fano instantly becomes the best right tackle or guard, period.

Bleacher Nation: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Matt Rooney: "After striking out on the top quarterbacks in the draft, the Cardinals settle for the top offensive tackle on the board. Not a bad consolation prize."

Our take: If the Cardinals do miss out on one of the top quarterbacks, then taking the top offensive lineman on the board is as good a move as they can make. Miami's Francis Mauigoa went the following pick to the Rams, and I'd be equally as happy with him being the selection for Arizona.

Athlon: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Luke Easterling: "The Cards might have a quarterback conundrum on their hands in the offseason, but no matter who ends up throwing the passes next year and beyond, this offense could use another dynamic pass-catcher alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride. Tyson is a fluid route-runner with the quickness and explosiveness to make big plays downfield and after the catch, and he brings the size and body control to be an effective red-zone target."

Our take: I can hear the collective excitement and groans from fans with the Arizona State star mocked to stay home in this projection. However, unlike fans clamoring for Cam Skattebo a year ago, Tyson does fill an immediate need at wide receiver and would give whoever lines up under center three high-end pass catchers along with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.

SB Nation: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Mark Schofield: No explanation

Our take: There were no explanations for any of the picks in this quick mock, so we can leave it like this: Spencer Fano good, Arizona Cardinals right tackle bad, marriage smart.

A to Z Sports: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

AJ Schulte: "The Cardinals are in a weird spot, as they clearly don’t believe in Kyler Murray anymore, but they are too competitive to pick high enough for those top quarterbacks, and they still need capital to fill out the rest of their roster. I imagine they’ll play for a quarterback in free agency (or perhaps roll with Jacoby Brissett as a bridge quarterback). Regardless, they need elite talent, and Woods is the best talent available."

Our take: Here's a pick out of the box and one we've seen sparingly. Woods is a tough nose tackle who comes from a strong line of interior defenders from Clemson, and he looks as good as his predecessors. It would be quite a difficult sell to fans for the Cardinals to select defensive tackles in consecutive drafts, but it would give you an insane foundation up front and establish one of the best young duos in the league.

Sidenote: Fano went one pick later, and the Cardinals also passed on prospects including Caleb Downs, Mansoor Delane, Jeremiyah Love, and Jordyn Tyson. I have to imagine that would infuriate fans.