Mock Draft Roundup: Who Are Cardinals Currently Eying?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have just three weeks remaining in the 2025 season with the sixth overall pick in their grasp for 2026.
The organization can go a number of ways with their draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, though most recent mock drafts have the Cardinals addressing the offensive line:
Sports Illustrated: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Daniel Flick: "Arizona has long-term quarterback questions to answer this spring, but it will also need to add reinforcements on its offensive line, be it the interior or right tackle. Fano checks the latter box. Lanky and athletic at 6' 6" and 302 pounds, Fano thrives in space, can mirror speed rushers and has enough physicality to finish in the run game. He needs to get bigger and stronger, but he didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and will immediately elevate an offensive line at the next level."
PFF: Spencer Fano
Max Chadwick: "Paris Johnson Jr. is firmly entrenched as Arizona’s franchise left tackle, but the Cardinals still need a long-term answer on the right side. That makes Fano a strong fit, as the Utah right tackle owns a 92.2 PFF grade since 2024 — the best among all offensive tackles in the country."
CBS Sports: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas
Mike Renner: "It was an up-and-down first season as a starter for Goosby, but by season's end there wasn't a better offensive lineman in college football. He was the best player on the field in Texas' upset win over Texas A&M to cap off the regular season. He also has experience on the right side in 2024, as he'd have to flip to that side in Arizona."
Other Positions Cardinals Could Target
It wouldn't be a Cardinals draft article without mentioning a quarterback, as the organization will be looking for a Kyler Murray replacement -- assuming Arizona does indeed move away from the franchise passer as expected.
The Cardinals might also add a receiver, should a top one be available -- though it would only make sense if offensive coordinator Drew Petzing isn't in the desert for 2026.
Defensively, an edge rusher is very much in the mix. If a player such as Ohio State safety Caleb Downs becomes available for Arizona, that might also be an option as well.
It appears everything's on the table for the Cardinals.
