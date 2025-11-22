NFL Fines Cardinals TE Trey McBride for Nose-Wipe Celebration
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride was fined $14,491 by the NFL for his first-down celebration in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers.
McBride's "nose wipe" was considered to be a violent gesture by the league, as the NFL believes the previously popular move has ties to gang activity.
He was flagged for it immediately.
After action, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said the penalty was "crystal clear."
More on the 'Nose Wipe"
The NFL this past offseason included it in their unsportsmanlike conduct penalty policy, which reads as follows:
"Any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulating firing or brandishing a gun, or using the 'nose wipe' gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive."
Previous NFL players such as CeeDee Lamb used it often before it was ruled harsh enough to be a flag.
NFL executive Troy Vincent previously said the celebration had gang ties when the league first outlawed it over the offseason.
"There's no place in the game to be standing over your opponent," Vincent said. "There's no place in the game to have violent gestures. That's not the game of football. We just have to play by the rules, respect your opponent, respect your teammates and play the game in between the whistles."
Trey McBride Dominating 2025 NFL Season
McBride has 71 receptions for 718 yards and seven touchdowns on the year, looking very much like another Pro Bowl season for the Colorado State product while he's certainly in the running to become an All-Pro as well.
He's second in targets (99) short of only Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase - who has 117.
“I think it (starts) on the practice field," Cardinals starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett said on McBride's dominance.
"When he suits up, I think he's a threat. He’s just one of those players where obviously you have to find ways to get him the ball, but the ball just finds him.
"He went through the first couple of drives and didn't get a touch. He's like, ‘Man, I'm not getting the ball all day today’. And then he goes for 120 (yards) or something. He's just one of those guys that football just comes easy to him.”
Players have come and gone through Arizona's offense, though McBride has not only been a constant - he's been an undeniable force.