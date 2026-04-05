NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals Take Different QB Direction

The Arizona Cardinals are no strangers to quarterback chatter as the NFL draft rolls around.

After Kyler Murray was sent packing, names such as Malik Willis and Jimmy Garoppolo have come and gone through free agency with no success. With the draft approaching just weeks from today, the Cardinals are favorites to look towards the incoming crop of college players to address the position.

While Ty Simpson has gotten majority of the attention, there's a different quarterback gaining some traction within some mock drafts.

Cardinals Take Carson Beck in New NFL Mock Draft

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck (QB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In ESPN's three-round mock draft, the Cardinals waited until the third round to take a quarterback in Miami's Carson Beck.

"Beck sees the field well and can get the ball out quickly and accurately, and Arizona could let him learn behind Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. I like this flier, but it also crucially wouldn't prevent the Cards from going back to the QB well next year in a deeper class," wrote Mel Kiper on the selection.

The Cardinals would have taken Simpson in the second, though the New York Jets sniped him one pick prior. Arizona ultimately added OT Francis Mauigoa and EDGE T.J. Parker in the first two rounds of the draft before rounding out their three picks with Beck.

Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami this past season in hopes of improving his draft stock. After leading the Hurricanes to a national championship game appearance, that certainly seems to be the case.

Beck carries ideal size and throw anticipation for the next level with a dash of mobility. However, the upside does appear to be limited, at least early.

The good news? Beck wouldn't arrive to the desert in hopes of being a savior. And to Kiper's point, his selection wouldn't eliminate Arizona from taking a quarterback in the 2027 class.

Both Minshew and Brissett are scheduled to be free agents after the 2026 season, leaving a gap for 2027 and beyond for Arizona to fill. Kedon Slovis is the projected third passer on the Cardinals' depth chart.

The Cardinals did recently host Beck on a Top 30 visit, so they are at minimum doing their homework on quarterbacks this class. They've also met with Simpson in that regard.

Beck wouldn't be the worst pick in the world, though if Arizona was able to squeeze him just a round later that would be much preferred.