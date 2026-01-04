Puka Nacua Makes Insane One-Handed TD Grab in Cardinals vs Rams

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua is normally good for one highlight reel catch every time he sees the Arizona Cardinals, and Week 18 was no different.

Under the two minute warning with the Cardinals and Rams knotted at 6-6, Nacua brought home a clutch one-handed catch for a touchdown on fourth down to put Los Angeles in the lead.

Cardinals CB Denzel Burke wasn't in bad coverage, either -- it was just simply a good play from Nacua.

Normal Puka Nacua TD 😅



— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

Nacua, one of the league's most productive wideouts, had seven receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona just a few weeks ago.

The Cardinals are well aware of Los Angeles' passing attack, which is without Davante Adams today due to injury.

“There's a couple coverages that they found the stress and they made plays," Gannon said of Nacua's performance after the previous loss.

"There's also a couple coverages that I thought we were in a call that should take away some explosives to them, and we didn't do it. They kind of beat us right-handed and left-handed. Meaning when we should be taking away something we didn't, and then the stress of when when there's a tough one-on-one down there winning those too, so (they) just out executed us.”

That also again appears to be the case today, as the Rams look like the far better team during first half action at SoFi Stadium.

Rams coach Sean McVay added, "He’s outstanding. He was great. I thought the two big end cuts that he caught early on in the game on back-to-back plays were big. They really got us going. To be able to win on the double move (and) some of the catches that he’s making where it’s a contested catch, but then he’s pulling guys in to be able to score. He’s a freaking stud. I love Puka."

Nacua entered today with 119 receptions for 1,639 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Rams are jockeying for playoff position, as Saturday's NFC West result of Seattle defeating San Francisco can see Los Angeles move to the NFC's fifth seed with a win over Arizona.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, look like they're trending towards a top-four pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

