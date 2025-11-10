Seahawks Call Jacoby Brissett a ‘Sitting Duck’ After Win Over Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals were thoroughly dismantled in Week 10's 44-22 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and their poor play in the trenches was a massive reason why.
Cardinals starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked five times on Sunday, as Seattle generated 23 pressures throughout the afternoon - which was the ninth-most of any team this season according to Next Gen Stats.
The differences between Brissett and previous starter Kyler Murray were notable to the Seahawks, particularly defensive lineman Byron Murphy - who called Brissett a "sitting duck" after the win.
Seahawks Call Jacoby Brissett 'Sitting Duck'
"It was a lot different," Murphy said.
"Because Murray, he likes to run around in the pocket and everything. Brissett, he's just a guy - he sits there. He's a sitting duck. Sometimes he likes to escape the pocket stepping up so it [the gameplan] really was just trying to push the pocket back on Brissett."
Brissett, while mobile, clearly isn't the athlete Murray is when it comes to escapability - though few quarterbacks in the league compare.
Brissett has been sacked 18 times in the last three weeks.
Arizona's offense typically had flown high under Brissett's guidance, though his fourth start in place of the injured Murray was undoubtedly the least successful.
Seattle limited him to a season-low in passing yards (258), completion percentage (50%), yards per attempt (5.9) and passer rating (83.3) as a starter.
Most notably, Brissett was stripped twice of the ball with both being returned for touchdowns in the opening 16 minutes of the game. Seattle went up 35-0 in the first half and never looked back.
Jacoby Brissett Takes Ownership of Cardinals Loss
"Bang-bang plays. Got to do a better job in those situations of protecting the ball and if anything, just take the sack. Yeah, that's really what it was. It just happens so fast. That moment happens so fast that I have to go back and watch the film and see what I can do better," Brissett said after the game.
Seattle's defense was arguably one of the top units in the league entering Sunday.
After 60 minutes of football at Lumen Field, the Cardinals might tell you it's not an argument.
"We knew that they were going to come in, and that's what they do. They cause a lot of confusion and put a lot of guys on the line of scrimmage and kind of drop in and drop out. I think they did a really good job of it today on a couple of things," Brissett continued.
"The sad part is they lucked up into one, and we had a guy run wide open into the middle of the field, and the bad part is it ended up being seven points for them on a strip sack. You know, it's tough. I mean, it's a good team, coached well.
"Like I said, they play their scheme well. They understand our weaknesses. I think they came out on top."