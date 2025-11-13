Star Cardinals Pass Rusher Suddenly Missing From Practice
Arizona Cardinals OLB Josh Sweat was not spotted at Thursday's practice, and until today's injury report is released, the reason remains unknown.
Sweat was not listed on Wednesday's report ahead of Week 11's clash against the San Francisco 49ers.
He was absent alongside Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Jonah Williams, Will Johnson and Baron Browning - all of whom did not practice yesterday.
Sweat's played in all nine games for Arizona this season, tallying eight sacks and three forced fumbles.
Josh Sweat's Dominant Season
Sweat was inked to a massive four-year, $76 million contract this offseason to emerge as Arizona's top pass rusher, effectively becoming the largest signing of the Monti Ossenfort era.
There were lofty expectations immediately placed on Sweat thanks to his level of play and familiarity with Jonathan Gannon/Nick Rallis, who he had his best season under during their stint together with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sweat's lived up to the billing, and as a result others along Arizona's defensive front have gotten opportunities as well.
“Well, they have to pay attention to Josh, and when they're paying attention to Josh, that's typically going to create some one-on-ones," Gannon said earlier this season.
"(It’s) just kind of a numbers game with that. If you've got a win rusher, depending how they choose to negate that it's going to open up some things for other guys.”
Sweat's 79.7 pass rush grade on Pro Football Focus ranks 15th out of all NFL edge defenders.
Who Could Replace Sweat if Needed?
The Cardinals have Baron Browning, Zaven Collins and Jordan Burch as immediate options if Sweat can't go.
Browning, however, currently is dealing with a concussion and might not be able to play on Sunday - which would propel Collins and Burch to starting duties if Arizona's top two OLB can't go.
It's also notable Arizona has interior defenders such as Walter Nolen and Darius Robinson listed on the injury report.
The Cardinals' defense has been considerably banged up, and Gannon included Sweat in the group of players who have stepped up in terms of play and leadership.
"They need to step up and lead the team. It's about the collective. I do think that when you have guys in and out of the lineup like that, people need to step up," he said.
"You have a lot of guys are in new roles (and) they're going to be in new roles this week but also, a lot of guys are in the same roles as well so I don't want to overlook that either. (TE) Trey McBride, same role. (OL) Hjalte Froholdt, same role. (OL) Paris (Johnson Jr.), same role. (DL) Dalvin (Tomlinson), same role. (DL) Calais (Campbell), same role. ‘Sweaty’ (LB Josh Sweat), same. (S) Budda (Baker) and ‘JT’s’ (S Jalen Thompson) had some different roles.
"It's as much as you say, ‘Oh, this guy's out, this guy's out, this guy's out,’ well, we have players in there too. I trust them, we'll have a good week and get ready to go.”