49ers, Cardinals Banged Up: Star Players Headline Week 11 Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers have revealed their first injury reports of Week 11.
The Cardinals previously ruled out Marvin Harrison Jr., which you can read more about here.
Arizona held a closed walk-through today so their report is merely estimated.
Arizona Cardinals Week 11 Injury Report
- DNP - Kelvin Beachum (rest), Baron Browning (concussion), Marvin Harrison Jr. (illness), Will Johnson (back/hip), Bilal Nichols (personal), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Jonah Williams (shoulder), Mack Wilson (ribs)
- Limited - Evan Brown (foot), Will Hernandez (knee), Bam Knight (ankle), Max Melton (concussion), Walter Nolen III (knee), BJ Ojulari (knee), Darius Robinson (groin), Xavier Weaver (ankle)
Zay Jones and Simi Fehoko were placed on injured reserve today. Mack Wilson was also already ruled out ahead of Sunday by Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon.
“You see who's available and you put a plan together. That's all I can really say about that. Everybody goes through it. (Plans) A, B, C, and D changes weekly," Gannon said when asked about Arizona's lengthy injury list this season.
San Francisco 49ers Week 11 Injury Report
- DNP - Christian McCaffrey (rest), Trent Williams (rest)
- Limited - Alfred Collins (hip), Ricky Pearsall (knee), Brock Purdy (knee), Dee Winters (knee)
- Full - Mac Jones (knee)
The 49ers are hoping to get Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall back in the starting lineup for their game in Arizona. Purdy's played in just two games this season while Pearsall has appeared in just four.
McCaffrey, who had 140 scrimmage yards against the Cardinals in their first meeting this season, earned some serious praise from Gannon:
“Tough because they deploy him a bunch of different ways. Obviously, they hand him the ball and then in the passing game, they force you to have different people on him by the way (that) they deploy him in the formations and the personnels and all that," he said.
"He is a really good player. It's one thing for an option route, but an option route the way he runs (it), it's tough. He is a premier player, there's no doubt. We have to do a really good job. He's getting a lot of touches in the run and pass game. He can definitely win the game for them if he needs to -- we can't allow that to happen.”
What's Next for Cardinals and 49ers?
Both teams will practice on Thursday and Friday before revealing game statuses such as questionable, doubtful or out afterwards.
On Saturday, the teams will announce if they've used any of their maximum two practice squad elevations while final inactives are due 90 minutes prior to game time (2:05 PM MST) on Sunday.