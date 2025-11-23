Star Rookie Exits Cardinals vs Jaguars With Knee Injury
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals will be without star rookie Walter Nolen III in the second half agaisnt the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he was ruled out with a knee injury.
Will Hernandez is also questionable to return with a hip injury.
It's unclear exactly when it happened in the first half.
The Cardinals currently lead Jacksonville 14-10.
Nolen previously scored a defensive touchdown - the first of his career - in the first quarter after catching a fumble and returning it for a touchdown.
More on Walter Nolen III
Nolen entered this week with seven tackles, three run stuffs, one sack and one pass defensed.
The Ole Miss product, though he missed all of training camp, preseason and the first half of the regular season with a calf injury, has already stamped himself as a dominant force along Arizona's defensive line.
“Disruptive," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said to describe Nolen.
"I think (in) the run and pass game he's doing a good job. He doesn't make a lot of mistakes, which just being a couple games in here (and) with the time that he missed, it's kind of the first thing I look for. But schematically (he) executes at a pretty high level and he is disruptive.”
Nolen's presence next to Calais Campbell along Arizona's defensive line has been key despite some of Arizona's struggles in recent memory.
"He put time in the task. I always think you have to be able to take a positive in any situation, right? Obviously, he got hurt and he is not playing — that's a negative, but the positive of that is you have to study, focus and visualize the time extra with him because he wasn't playing so when they break meetings or after practice or whatever it is," Gannon continued.
"He's on the details right now and he's only going to continue to get better.”
Nolen hopefully will not be out for long, as the Cardinals' 3-7 season would only go from bad to worse if one of their most promising players is forced to miss time.
“Yeah, I think how I would deem his point of attacks or his one-on-ones, he's winning a healthy dose – which is good to see," Gannon added on Nolen winning one-on-ones.
The Cardinals haved loved what they've seen from Nolen thus far. Here's to hoping the stud rookie is fine.