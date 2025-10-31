Star Rookie Joins Kyler Murray on Cardinals-Cowboys Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have added star rookie cornerback Will Johnson to their Week 9 injury report against the Dallas Cowboys with a groin issue.
Johnson was limited alongside seven other Cardinals today - which includes starting quarterback Kyler Murray as he works his way back from a foot sprain.
Full Cardinals Friday Injury Report
- Full - Kelvin Beachum (rest)
- Limited - Kitan Crawford (ankle), Emari Demercado (ankle), Zay Jones (knee), Kyler Murray (foot), Walter Nolen (calf), BJ Ojulari (knee), Garrett Williams (knee), Will Johnson (groin)
Beachum returned from his rest day and practiced in full capacity, as expected.
Johnson previously missed two games (Weeks 3/4) due to a groin injury, so this is certainly something to watch going into the weekend.
PFF has previously rated him as one of the best corners in football and his absence would be massive in a Cardinals secondary that's been depleted with injuries all season long.
Murray - along with all other players on the injury report - were limited for a second straight day. He was spotted throwing passes behind Jacoby Brissett during the open portion of practice.
As for the Cowboys, their injury report was the exact same as Thursday, with the exception of punter Bryan Anger - who was a DNP due to illness.
Dallas held a walk-through today, so their report is merely an estimation.
Full Cowboys Friday Injury Report
- DNP - Alijah Clark (ribs), Jack Sanborn (groin), Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder), Bryan Anger (illness)
- Limited - Ajani Cornelius (knee), DeMarvion Overshown (knee), Shavon Revel (knee), Tyler Smith (knee), Juanyeh Thomas (migraine), Perrion Winfrey (back)
- Full - Cooper Beebe (ankle), Kenny Clark (elbow), Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), Reddy Steward (thigh)
Today, former Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams - who is now the Cowboys' offensive coordinator - spoke on facing his former team ahead of their clash on Monday Night Football:
"I'm very excited to see Jonathan Gannon," Adams told Cowboys media today.
"He and I were assistant coaches together in Indy and go way back. I was happy to go try to help him win a championship in his first head coaching opportunity. He's a good friend."
Adams, when asked about taking the job from Arizona this past offseason, offered:
"I wasn't thinking about it a ton. I usually wait until the season's over to kind of evaluate those types of things. But it took me by surprise a little bit. I was kind of full bore on we'll go into Year 3 and we think we're going to get better and all that. And the opportunity just happened."
The Cowboys - who statistically have one of the best offenses in the league - sure have been happy with Adams' short stint in the Star.
Both teams will practice on Saturday before revealing game statuses such as out, doubtful or questionable.