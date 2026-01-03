NFL Insiders Believe Jonathan Gannon’s Fate With Cardinals Becoming Clearer

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the final week of the regular season with uncertainty following the organization from top to bottom.

Nobody's dominated headlines in the desert more than head coach Jonathan Gannon, who is 60 minutes of football removed from putting a bow on his third season with little success to show during his tenure.

Whether Gannon sticks around or not remains to be seen, though NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero offered the following updates on what's expected in Arizona:

What Insiders Are Saying on Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals Future

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches from the sideline as his team plays the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 15, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Gutted by injuries on offense and playing most of the season without quarterback ﻿﻿﻿﻿Kyler Murray﻿﻿﻿﻿, the Cardinals have lost 13 of their past 14 games in head coach Jonathan Gannon’s third year. Gannon, though, said this past week that he felt 'good' about his job status," the NFL Network reporters said.

"While owner Michael Bidwill has made no public statement, and there are no guarantees until he does, the general sense has been that Gannon will get another year -- this time with a QB that he’s involved in selecting along with GM Monti Ossenfort.

"Murray (and his contract) were left over from the prior regime. There’s still no easy exit -- Murray is due $36.8 million fully guaranteed in 2026, with another $19.5 million set to become fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster March 15 -- but a QB reset appears imminent in Arizona. The focus will likely be how, not if, Arizona moves on from Murray.

"Some recent lopsided losses, of course, have not made standing pat any easier.

"If Gannon stays, staff changes are possible, though it’s worth noting defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is still considered a rising star and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has managed to keep his unit middle of the pack with a collection of second- and third-stringers playing with backup QB ﻿﻿﻿﻿ Jacoby Brissett."

The reporting on Gannon's job security has been a roller coaster in the second half of the season, though most indications are he'll be back in 2026.

How much injuries, poor play, coaching and overall bad luck factor into the Cardinals' equation is debatable on a case-by-case basis.

However, staff changes shouldn't just be possible if Gannon stays -- they should be mandatory. The Cardinals simply can't bring this staff as a whole back in 2026 and expect the same results.

