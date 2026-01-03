Insider Says 'Some Level' of Change Coming for Cardinals

ARIZONA -- Change feels like it's coming for the Arizona Cardinals, it's just a matter of where and how.

That should be expected (and probably mandated) as the Cardinals close their 2025 season, as they've lost their last 13-of-14 games and have spiraled in historic fashion.

There's pieces to like and build around, which makes evaluating the job of head coach Jonathan Gannon a bit tougher than just simply hitting the rest button across the board.

With so much discourse already in place, NFL insider Albert Breer says there's some sort of change coming in Arizona.

Albert Breer Dives Into Cardinals Changes

"The Cardinals are 1–12 since a 2–0 start, and GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon are in their third year together, without a playoff appearance on the résumé," Breer said in his Sports Illustrated coaching review.

"That likely means some level of change. But owner Michael Bidwill’s history is not to blow things up, and he likes both guys, with both having two years left on their contracts. At this point, most industry sources believe that Ossenfort will survive, while Gannon is on shakier ground. If Gannon survives, it’d likely be with staff changes, and how willing he is to make those could certainly be a factor in Bidwill’s decision."

Bidwill would effectively be paying three different coaches if he gives marching orders to Gannon, as he's still paying Kliff Kingsbury after firing him after 2022 and would need to open the checkbook for both Gannon and a new head coach in Arizona, which would be their leader in the last five years.

Gannon's survival likely does hinge on staff changes like Breer suggests, and part of Gannon's downfall has been his ultimate trust in guys below him in his attempt to play a CEO-type role.

Fans have been critical of Gannon's inability to step in when needed on either side of the ball, and given the individual performances of both coordinators this season, you could make arguments both could realistically be released.

Gannon banked on a young/inexperienced coaching staff, and thus far that hasn't paid off.

If he does get another chance, Gannon likely will be directed to seek more veteran and authoritative play-callers on offense and defense while some position coaches likely will depart, too.

The next 48 hours will be extremely interesting to monitor and follow in the desert, as Gannon's job security does truly feel unknown at this point in time.

