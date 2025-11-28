Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Update Sparks Trouble for Cardinals

ARIZONA -- A quarterback situation that carried significant intrigue moving into Week 13 gained a bit of clarity on Friday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Baker Mayfield - who suffered a sprained AC joint last week - looked good in practice this week and is trending towards starting against the Arizona Cardinals.

Coach Todd Bowles says Baker Mayfield looked good today and trending to start vs. Cardinals. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 28, 2025

This week, the Cardinals were preparing for both Mayfield and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Although not quite official, it looks as if the Cardinals have their answer.

Cardinals Know Baker Mayfield

“In my opinion, he's one of the toughest players in the entire NFL. If he can play, I'm sure he'll play. But you've got to have two plans ready. You really do because there are different players," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said this week.

"Is their scheme going to change a lot? Probably not a ton, but you definitely have to be ready for Baker, and the plan would be a touch different if we're playing (Buccaneers QB) Teddy (Bridgewater).”

The Buccaneers enter this week riding a three-game losing streak but are clinging on to massive playoff hopes still.

A win against Arizona boosts them to an 80% chance to make the postseason while a Cardinals win drops Tampa Bay to 67%.

Meanwhile, in the desert, the Cardinals can win out the remainder of their games with just a 2% chance to make the playoffs.

They can officially be eliminated this weekend with a Bears win/tie and a loss to Tampa.

Buccaneers Provide Massive Test for Cardinals

While the offensive side of the ball for Tampa Bay receives a boost, their defense still proves to be a tough out thanks to the mastermind of Todd Bowles.

“What he does too is because he knows your protection rules, he's going to exploit them, so you have to have some changeups. You have to know when things are coming," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said of Bowles.

"He shows the ability to get free runners on everybody so we're going to have to live through some of those downs. We're going to have to be on it as far as communication on the road and making sure (that) we're on the right people.

"Then (QB) Jacoby's (Brissett) going to have to know when he is hot, when he is warm and when he is not. It's hard to do that, but that's going to be a big part of the game plan because he's going to generate free runners. We know that. That's a known. You can't take horrific plays. Those plays can't be horrific plays. He gets you on a third down, a punt’s not the worst thing in the world there. A sack fumble touchdown is, so we have to be on that.”

Mayfield's presence only further complicates things for Arizona, even if he's not at 100%.

